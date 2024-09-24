Industrial Robotics Market worth $29.43 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial robotics market is projected to grow from USD 16.89 billion in 2024 to USD 29.43 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing adoption of collaborative robots across industries and shortage of skilled workforce in manufacturing sector are driving market growth. Furthermore, the rising automation in electronics manufacturing and emergence of industry 5.0 are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=643

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Robotics Market"

403 - Tables

90 - Figures

442 - Pages

Industrial Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 16.89 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 29.43 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Robot, Payload, Offering and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated with equipment integration Key Market Opportunities Implementation of Industry 5.0 Key Market Drivers Rapid advances in AI technology



The up to 16 kg segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024.

Robots with payload capacities of up to 16 kg are commonly used in the automotive sector, especially for tasks such as arc and spot welding, particularly in the production of 2-wheelers. In the electrical and electronics industries, these robots are employed for delicate tasks like soldering and packaging of miniaturized components. The tendency toward miniaturized electronic components and chipsets has driven wide usage and acceptance of such robots. Additionally, in the food and beverage industries, for jobs such as picking and placement, sorting, and palletizing, these robots have found major applications over the last years.

The processing segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during forecast period.

Processing is the main applications which includes grinding, milling and cutting tasks. Robots for grinding can be used on parts such as automobile bodies, or wooden planks saving time and costs in machining complex designs. Such robots give workpieces consistent precision and uniformity. These robots apply the task at the appropriate pressure with force and torque sensors together with the end effectors. Automated grinding also reduces the health hazards faced by the workers because of metal dust in manual operations. In the automobile industry, robotic grinders are utilized for machining parts like axle beams and connecting rods.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=643

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the industrial robotics market during the forecast period.

The increasing population is attracting companies to invest in Asia Pacific. The presence of some prominent players in the industrial robotics industry, such as FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), is another factor driving the regional market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China is the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Consequently, the demand for industrial robots in the electronics and automotive industries is expected to be high. China offers higher subsidies for robot adoption than any other nation and is projected to lead the world in the number of industrial robots used across industries.

Key players

Key players in the industrial robotics companies include FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), and Dürr Group (Germany), and among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=643

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Factory Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Trends by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Collaborative Robot Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Payload (Up to 5 kg, 5-10 kg, 10-25 kg, & More than 25 kg), Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals & Machining) & Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2030

Top Robotics Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Defense, Rescue, and Security) End User and Region- Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2025

Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Robot End Effector Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Type (Grippers, Welding Guns, Tool Changer, Clamps, Suction Cups, Deburring, Soldering, Milling, & Painting Tools), Robot Type (Traditional, Collaborative), Application, Industry & Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-robotics-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-robotics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-robotics-market-worth-29-43-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302256738.html