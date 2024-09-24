Acrylic Fibers Market Surges to USD 6.85 Billion by 2030, Propelled by 4.01% CAGR - Verified Market Reports

The acrylic fibers market is driven by growing demand for lightweight, durable, and weather-resistant materials across industries such as textiles, automotive, and home furnishings. Known for their wool-like feel, warmth, and resistance to chemicals, acrylic fibers are popular in cold weather clothing and outdoor applications. Rising disposable income, changing fashion trends, and technological advancements in fiber processing are boosting the market, especially in emerging markets.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Acrylic Fibers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.29 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.85 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Scope of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Aksa, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Taekwang, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray, DOLAN GmbH, SDF Group, Yousuf Dewan Companies, Indian Acrylics, Pasupati Acrylon, Vardhman SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application, By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Overview

Market Drivers Fueling Growth in the Acrylic Fibers Market

Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry

The textile industry is one of the primary drivers of growth in the acrylic fibers market. Acrylic fibers are widely used in the production of apparel, home textiles, and upholstery due to their wool-like feel, durability, and resistance to harsh weather conditions. The growing preference for lightweight, warm, and easy-to-care-for fabrics among consumers is fueling the demand for acrylic fibers. Additionally, the rise of fast fashion and an expanding middle-class population in emerging economies are further propelling the market growth.

Rising Popularity of Blended Fabrics

The increasing trend of using blended fabrics is significantly contributing to the expansion of the acrylic fibers market. Blended fabrics, which combine acrylic fibers with other materials like wool, cotton, or polyester, offer enhanced properties such as improved strength, elasticity, and moisture management. This has led to a surge in their usage across various applications, including sportswear and outdoor clothing. The versatility of acrylic blends in offering comfort, style, and functionality at competitive prices makes them highly desirable, driving market demand.

Growth in Home Furnishing and Automotive Sectors

The growing home furnishing and automotive industries are boosting the demand for acrylic fibers. Acrylic fibers are used extensively in carpets, rugs, upholstery, and other interior products due to their aesthetic appeal, color fastness, and ease of maintenance. In the automotive sector, these fibers are utilized in seat covers, sunroofs, and other interior components, thanks to their resistance to fading and staining. As consumers seek stylish, long-lasting materials for both homes and vehicles, the market for acrylic fibers continues to expand.

Market Restraints Limiting Expansion in the Acrylic Fibers Market

Volatile Raw Material Prices

One of the major restraints limiting the growth of the acrylic fibers market is the volatility in raw material prices, particularly acrylonitrile, which is a key component derived from petroleum. Fluctuations in crude oil prices directly impact the cost of acrylonitrile, making the production of acrylic fibers expensive and unpredictable. This cost volatility poses a challenge for manufacturers who struggle to maintain competitive pricing, leading to reduced profit margins and hesitation in expanding production capabilities.

Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Pressures

Environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding the production and disposal of acrylic fibers are significant barriers to market expansion. The manufacturing process of acrylic fibers involves the release of harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases, raising issues related to sustainability and environmental impact. As governments and environmental agencies tighten regulations on emissions and push for greener alternatives, manufacturers are under pressure to adopt costly cleaner technologies or risk losing market share to eco-friendlier fibers.

Competition from Natural and Synthetic Alternatives

The acrylic fibers market faces intense competition from natural fibers like wool and cotton, as well as synthetic alternatives such as polyester and nylon. These competing fibers often offer similar properties at lower costs or with additional benefits like better environmental profiles or enhanced performance characteristics. For instance, polyester is favored for its recyclability and lower environmental footprint, while natural fibers appeal to the growing consumer demand for sustainable products. This competitive landscape limits the market share and growth potential of acrylic fibers.

Geographic Dominance

The Acrylic Fibers Market exhibits distinct geographic dominance with varied market dynamics across different regions. North America and Europe are established markets driven by high demand from the fashion and home furnishing sectors, coupled with a strong focus on innovation and sustainable production practices. Asia, particularly China and India, leads in production and consumption due to abundant raw material availability, cost-effective manufacturing, and growing textile industries.

This region benefits from expanding middle-class populations and increasing disposable incomes, driving demand for apparel and home textiles. Africa and the rest of the world, though smaller in market size, are experiencing gradual growth fueled by rising urbanization, increasing consumer demand for affordable textiles, and ongoing industrial development. These regional differences highlight the varied market opportunities and challenges faced by acrylic fiber manufacturers globally.

Acrylic Fibers Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Aksa, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Taekwang, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray, DOLAN GmbH, SDF Group, Yousuf Dewan Companies, Indian Acrylics, Pasupati Acrylon, Vardhman, Sinopec, Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group, Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Acrylic Fibers Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Acrylic Fibers Market into Type, Application and Geography.

Acrylic Fibers Market, By Type

Staple Fibers



Tows



Tops

Acrylic Fibers Market, By Application

Clothing



Home Furnishings And Bedding



Industrial Uses

Acrylic Fibers Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

