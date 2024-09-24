Anzeige
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Commerzbank AG - [image][image]Pre-Stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

Pre-Stabilisation notice

September 24, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR 500,000,000 Green 6NC5 senior preferred Notes due 2030

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

mBank S.A.

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

Description:

Green, senior preferred Notes due 27 Sept 2030

Offer price:

t100 %

Other offer terms:

EMTN programme, Fixed-to-Floating, optional redemption on 27 Sept 2029, one-time call option, settlement 27 Sept 2024

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Erste Group

JP Morgan

UBS

UniCredit

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

24 September 2024

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Lux SE regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


