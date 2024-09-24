Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Members of CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM" or the "Company") joined Keith Wu, Head of Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of CI Global Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: CGQD.B).





The strategy builds on the success of CI GAM's Quality Dividend Growth index suite, which also includes U.S., Canadian, and international equity mandates. This globally diversified, single-ticket solution targets high-quality, dividend-paying companies with strong earnings growth potential. The CGQD.B methodology focuses on key metrics such as return on equity (ROE), return on assets (ROA), and forward-looking earnings expectations to identify companies with solid balance sheets and the potential for sustainable dividend growth.

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider with approximately $21.3 billion in assets under management in more than 80 ETFs (as at June 30, 2024). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, ESG and other thematic mandates.

