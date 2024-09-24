Anzeige
Chilly Moose Ltd.: Chilly Moose and Integrity Reforestation Partner for Environmental Sustainability

Chilly Moose Wins PPPC Award for Eco-Friendly Initiative

SCHOMBERG, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Chilly Moose Ltd., a leading Canadian provider of high-performance outdoor gear, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Integrity Reforestation in a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship. This collaboration, which began in October 2023, aims to create a lasting environmental legacy by contributing to key reforestation projects across Canada.

As part of this initiative, Chilly Moose has committed to planting one tree for each piece of customized drinkware sold through their Canadian promotional partners. This effort has been especially impactful through their contributions to the Ogoki reforestation project, marking the first milestone in their ongoing partnership.

In recognition of their dedication to sustainability, Chilly Moose was recently awarded the Promotional Product Professionals of Canada (PPPC) Sustainable/Eco-Friendly Canadian-Only Initiative Award. This prestigious accolade honors Chilly Moose's commitment to reforestation and eco-conscious business practices.

"Our collaborative partnership with Integrity Reforestation instills a sense of brand pride and shared purpose for both our internal team and our clients. Having this special partnership be recognized by our industry peers shines light on the remarkable positive impacts when commerce and conservation come together. We are excited to continue fostering a legacy of impactful environmental stewardship with Integrity Reforestation!" - Kristi Greco, Co-founder and President, Chilly Moose Ltd.

The success of this partnership has inspired Chilly Moose to expand their collaboration with Integrity Reforestation. Moving forward, the initiative will include customized coolers, further enhancing their efforts to support reforestation with each sale.

"Partnering with Chilly Moose has enhanced our capacity to plant more trees in wildfire-affected areas in Canada. Their support has not only provided vital funding but also served as a powerful testament to how private sector organizations can leverage their resources for environmental good. With Chilly Moose's contributions, we're bridging critical gaps in our reforestation efforts, allowing us to accelerate projects that restore damaged ecosystems and support biodiversity. This collaboration underscores the potential of corporate responsibility in driving meaningful change and inspires us to continue our mission with renewed vigor and optimism." - Monica McKernan, Partnership Manager, Integrity Reforestation

Chilly Moose remains dedicated to the rehabilitation of vital ecosystems and will continue to play an active role in preserving Canada's natural landscapes. Through this partnership, they are fostering a spirit of environmental responsibility that will benefit future generations.

For more information about the partnership and how you can get involved, please visit: https://www.chillymoose.ca/pages/integrity-reforestation-x-chilly-moose.

CONTACT:

Kristi Greco, President
kristi@chillymoose.ca

SOURCE: Chilly Moose



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
