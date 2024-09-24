Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goose Creek Candle Company: Betty Crocker X Goose Creek Debuting September 2024

Bring to life classic American recipes with this scrumptious new collaboration.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Goose Creek is thrilled to unveil its latest collaboration with one of America's most iconic baking brands, Betty Crocker. Our collaboration brings to life those delicious and comforting baked treats you know and love, and transforms them into authentic, room-filling scented candles. Betty Crocker has been a trusted and beloved name in America, delivering many of the country's favorite baked goods for over 100 years. Goose Creek is delighted to bring a new dimension to those favorites through extraordinary fragrance.

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

You'll find many of Betty Crocker's long-standing baking mixes represented in Goose Creek's new candle collection, such as the nutty and yummy Peanut Butter Cookie, and the sweet and spicy Gingerbread Cake. Each candle in this collaboration perfectly captures all the aromas of each homemade treat. Working with the world's leading perfumers, Goose Creek has meticulously translated through fragrance what makes Betty Crocker so popular.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the excitement surrounding the collaboration: "Working with the Betty Crocker team has been such an honor. I grew up loving so many of the treats from Betty Crocker and to be able to turn those into delicious new candles has been so much fun! With this new collaboration, I'm thrilled people will have the opportunity to experience Betty Crocker's delicious baked goods in a whole new way."

Established in 1998, Goose Creek continues its commitment to superior quality, producing premium candles known for their long-lasting, aromatic excellence. The Betty Crocker x Goose Creek candles are no exception, promising a clean, potent, and lead-free burn. Priced for accessibility, each candle invites fans to experience through fragrance the rich fudgy decadence of Triple Chocolate Chunk Brownies or seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Cookie.

The full Betty Crocker x Goose Creek candle collection will be filling homes with delicious aromas starting September 2024. This collaboration brings a total of nine brand-new candles available exclusively online at www.goosecreekcandle.com. Follow Goose Creek and the Betty Crocker social media channels for all the latest updates on this and future collaborations.

Contact Information

Leann Meece
Public Relations
support@goosecreekinc.com
8007751388

Related Images

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

Betty Crocker Candle Collection

Betty Crocker Candle Collection

SOURCE: Goose Creek

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.