Elliott Wislar, CEO of Clearbrook, Pens Nautical and Business Memoir

'Voyage to Victory: Stories and Strategies for Resilience, Risk and Reward' Debuts, Spotlighting Mental Fortitude and Next-Gen Leadership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / There is no better time than the present to get back to business and relationship fundamentals like trust and transparency, authenticity, self-reflection, and courageous leadership that empowers others to live out their full potential, according to Elliott Wislar. But this isn't an ordinary business book. Voyage to Victory is a journey of resilience and rich partnerships from the oceans to the Black Rock building, through the lens of a sailing CEO.

Elliott Wislar is the CEO and founder of Clearbrook, a diversified asset management company headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in the U.S., Norway, and Asia. An avid sailor and ocean racer, Elliott has served on numerous boards and charities, which include President of the Board for the Newgrange School of Princeton and Head of the Investment Committee and Board member for the Sacred Heart School of Princeton.

Voyage to Victory, which includes a one-of-a-kind "Vocabulary to Voyage By", is available at Amazon and other fine book retailers such as Hudson Booksellers, Walmart, Strand, Booktopia, Waterstones, Feltrinelli Education, and Blackwell's.

Praise for Voyage to Victory

"Elliott Wislar's Voyage to Victory: Stories and Strategies for Resilience, Risk and Reward brings leaders the strategies to navigate and thrive in head and tail winds faced by all who sail through the boardroom, cubicle or virtual working world."

--Greg Morley, Cultural Competency Advisor, and Author of Bond: Belonging and the Keys to Inclusion and Connection

"Navigating the choppy waters of international business requires wisdom, courage, instinct, and knowledge of one's 'true north, ' all which I have witnessed Elliott exhibit on multiple occasions across several continents."

--Ambassador Todd C. Chapman (ret.)

"Through a combination of anecdotes, engaging stories, and a good dose of humor, Elliott Wislar applies relatable lessons from high-level sailing to the challenges business leaders in fast-paced and complex environments face every day."

--Najeeb Ahmad and Scott R. Willett, Ph.D., Principals, Pennington, and Co-Authors of Surge

"Reading Voyage to Victory struck a responsive chord in me-if we persevere with unwavering courage and calm, we can float and navigate the vicissitudes of life with success."

--Jennifer J. Fearon, Managing Member, VentureLink Advisers Group

"This book is a victory for adventuresome leaders and entrepreneurs who take risks but consider relationships the greatest reward no matter how high the stakes or immense the effort."

--Claudia Cataldi, President, Brazilian Press Association RJ for Digital Media

"Important lessons for success in business from sailing, and more importantly, the life of a sailor on leadership, resilience, teamwork, and the role (and limits) of technical know-how."

--Keith Ausbrook, Senior Managing Director, Guidepost Solutions

