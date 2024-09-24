KCooper Brands Celebrates Year of Unprecedented Growth and Innovation

A Message from George W. Dempsey, Chairman and CEO

KCooper Brands Board of Directors

George Dempsey, Kathi Dempsey, David Cox, John Inwright





Since stepping into their advisory roles, John and David have played an integral part in shaping the future of KCooper. Working closely with Kathi Dempsey and me, their insight and strategic direction have propelled us to new heights in product innovation, operational efficiency, and market expansion. Their decades of experience and passion for excellence have guided key decisions, continuing to reinforce our position as leaders in our market segments.

Key Achievements Over the Past Year:

Customer-Centric Business Model: KCooper's success can largely be attributed to our end-to-end customer-centric business model. By focusing on our customers' needs from design to delivery, we have improved both product performance and customer satisfaction. With John and David's support, we have refined our processes to ensure every aspect of our business is centered on creating value for our customers. Expansion of Product Lines: We successfully expanded our foodservice and industrial towel offerings, launching new products under the PureTechTM sub-brand. This includes several patent-pending innovations helping KCooper deliver more effective and durable cleaning solutions across the market. Our innovations have been well received in both domestic and international markets, with significant traction in key sectors like QSR, retail, convenience, and grocery. America-First Manufacturing Platform: We have continued to prioritize domestic manufacturing, reinforcing our commitment to quality and reliability, aligning with our customers' values while supporting our national economy with Made-in-USA products. Operational Improvements: We've streamlined our supply chain and production processes, increasing efficiency, quality, and speed to market. Their expertise has been pivotal in driving our "Performance Through Technology®" Platform, further strengthening our value proposition. Market Growth: We've secured strategic partnerships with some of the largest national retailers and restaurant chains. This progress has laid the foundation for continued growth and positions us as a trusted partner in these sectors.

KCooper's success is a testament to the tireless work of our team, vendors, and partners. We are immensely grateful for our customers' trust, and we remain committed to pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional products, and advancing meaningful relationships across our industry.

I'm confident the combination of our strong leadership team and our relentless focus on innovation will keep KCooper at the forefront of the market for years to come. Thank you John and David for your invaluable contributions and continued partnership!

Together, we are driving KCooper Brands toward an even brighter future.

About KCooper Brands

KCooper Brands is a leader in supply chain development and innovative packaging and cleaning solutions, delivering cutting-edge products to foodservice, industrial, and consumer markets.

