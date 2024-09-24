Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - OysterLink, a restaurant job platform, is excited to announce the top events for industry professionals in 2025. These events offer valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and staying ahead of the latest trends.

Top Restaurant Industry Events 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/224389_14ea8407d4034b80_001full.jpg

Here's a complete list of the top restaurant industry events:

National Restaurant Association Show. The industry's largest annual event, featuring educational sessions, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities. Dates: May 17-20, 2025

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Restaurant Leadership Conference. Designed for senior-level restaurant executives, focusing on leadership development, strategic planning, and emerging trends. Dates: July 27-30, 2025

Location: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Arizona

Bar & Restaurant Expo. Showcases the latest products and services for the bar and restaurant industry, with a focus on innovation and technology. Dates: March 24-26, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Foodservice Conference & Expo. Focuses on fresh produce and innovation in the food service industry, with a particular emphasis on culinary trends, new products, and food safety. Dates: July 23-25, 2025

Location: Monterey Conference Center, Monterey, California

Catersource + The Special Event. Brings together catering professionals and event planners for an extensive program of workshops, panels, and networking events. Dates: February 24-27, 2025

Location: The Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida



International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York. One of the largest restaurant expos on the East Coast, featuring the latest in food service products, equipment, and technology.

Dates: March 23-25, 2025

Location: Javits Center, New York, New York

Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Focuses on the franchise side of the restaurant business, offering opportunities to expand franchises and learn more about franchising. Dates: March 11-13, 2025

Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

California Restaurant Show - Western Foodservice & Hospitality. Provides a platform for food service professionals to discover new products, trends, and business solutions. Dates: August 3-5, 2025

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California

The NAFEM Show. Showcases the latest in food service equipment and supplies. Dates: February 26-28, 2025

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Food On Demand Conference. Focuses on the future of delivery, catering, and off-premises dining in the restaurant industry. Dates: May 5-7, 2025

Location: Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Fast Casual Executive Summit. For leaders in the fast-casual restaurant sector, focusing on strategic growth, customer experience, and technology trends. Dates: October 13-15, 2024

Location: Denver, Colorado

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 150,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

