Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - The most recent poll of Quebecer attitudes towards zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) finds serious challenges with the provincial government's regulation requiring 100% ZEV sales by 2035. The survey found that 40% of respondents would not consider a ZEV for their next vehicle purchase, citing concerns with price, vehicle range, and a lack of charging infrastructure.

"The dealers are fully committed to the transition towards electric vehicles, but this transition cannot succeed without clear support and appropriate incentives for consumers. If the government wants to meet its goals, it must ensure that the infrastructure and incentives are in place to facilitate the adoption of ZEVs by all Quebecers," said Ian Sam Yue Chi, President of the CCAQ.

"Through collaboration and important business investments, automobile dealers have played a critical role in Quebec becoming a leader for ZEV adoption. However, government consumer supports must match the aggressive targets to a measurable and effective policy plan," said Tim Reuss, President & CEO of CADA.

"Auto manufacturers are investing billions of dollars, including in Quebec, to bring new ZEVs to consumers," said Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA). "Achieving higher levels of ZEV adoption requires supportive policies to help drivers make the switch to electric, not punitive regulations that restrict consumer choice."

"While governments are free to establish whatever laws and regulations, they see fit, it is incumbent upon governments then to support the compliance with those laws and regulations and in this case that means establishing realistic, achievable targets, maintaining purchase incentives until cost parity is achieved, and building out the infrastructure to support consumer adoption," said David Adams, President & CEO of the GAC.

The survey, conducted by Leger for the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association and Global Automakers of Canada, offers insights into Quebecer attitudes towards electrification. The findings are based on an online survey of 1005 Quebecers completed between July 19-21, 2024.

According to the poll, 52% of respondents are opposed to the government's plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Over one-quarter of respondents are strongly opposed.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8608/224385_4d83ff16947afb55_001full.jpg

Sixty percent of respondents are opposed to the government's plan to eliminate the provincial EV purchase incentive, Roulez Vert.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8608/224385_4d83ff16947afb55_002full.jpg

Three-quarters of respondents believe there is not enough public charging infrastructure in Quebec to support the government's ZEV sales regulation targets.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8608/224385_4d83ff16947afb55_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8608/224385_4d83ff16947afb55_004full.jpg

Contacts:

CCAQ: Charles Robert, Director of government relations, crobert@ccaq.com, 418-523-2991

CADA: Charles Bernard, Lead Economist, cbernard@cada.ca, 819-674-9604

CVMA: (EN) Brian Kingston, President and CEO, bkingston@cvma.ca, 416-3649333

GAC: (EN) M. David Adams, President and CEO, 416-333-2873

M. Patrice Maltais, Director, Stakeholders relations and Quebec Affairs,

pmaltais@globalautomakers.ca, 437- 224-1888.

About CCAQ:

CCAQ is a corporation dedicated to serving and representing its members while strengthening consumer trust. Our mission is to actively support our members in their daily activities and promote excellence within the automotive industry. We aim to inspire this sector by maintaining a high level of professionalism and providing the necessary tools and resources to develop best practices. Guided by our values of excellence, commitment, and boldness, we constantly strive to offer quality services, place our members' interests at the heart of our actions, and initiate innovative projects aimed at transforming and improving the industry. Thus, CCAQ significantly contributes to the development and success of its members and the entire automotive sector.

About CADA

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association representing new car and truck dealers. Acting as the voice of the dealers at the national level, CADA serves as an advocate to government, industry, and the public.

CADA is a federation of provincial and regional dealer associations. The Board of Directors is made up of the representatives of those organizations. The Executive Committee includes dealers from each of the 6 major regions in the country.

There are over 3200 franchised automobile and truck dealerships that sell new cars and trucks in Canada. These dealers collectively employ over 140,000 people across the country and represent a key sector of Canada's economy. Through Canadian dealers, CADA is represented in nearly every community in Canada.

About CVMA

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy-duty vehicles for over 90 years. Its members include Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, General Motors of Canada and Stellantis (FCA Canada Inc.). Together, its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and component factories, and more than 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly linked to vehicle assembly in Canada. It is estimated that over 792,000 direct and indirect jobs are associated with vehicle manufacturing in Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca.

About GAC

Global Automakers of Canada is the national automotive association representing the business interests of 16 of the world's most respected automakers. Our members include: BMW Canada Inc, Honda Canada Inc, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp, Jaguar Land Rover Canada ULC, Kia Canada Inc, Maserati Canada Inc, Mazda Canada Inc, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc, Nissan Canada Inc, Porsche Cars Canada Ltd, Subaru Canada, Inc, Toyota Canada Inc, Vinfast Auto Canada Inc, Volkswagen Group Canada Inc and Volvo Car Canada Ltd. Our members alone represent more than 25 brands on the Canadian automotive market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224385

SOURCE: Canadian Auto Dealers Association