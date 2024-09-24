Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024

WKN: A0LCR5 | ISIN: CA03444Q1000 | Ticker-Symbol: ANJ
Frankfurt
24.09.24
08:41 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 16:36 Uhr
39 Leser
Andrew Peller Limited Announces the Final 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A / ADW.B ("APL" or the "Company") announced the final voting results from its 2024 annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on September 18, 2024.

The total number of Class B Voting Shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 19, representing 75.8% of the 8,144,183 voting shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

1. Election of Directors - The following eight nominees were elected to serve as directors. The nominees and respective term limits were listed in the Company's management information circular dated August 9, 2024:

Nominee# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Against% Votes Against
Brian J. Bidulka6,097,36998.79%74,4321.21%
Daniel J. Cicerchi6,097,36998.79%74,4321.21%
Paul Dubkowski6,170,06999.97%1,7320.03%
R. Bruce McDonald6,097,36998.79%74,4321.21%
A. Angus Peller6,094,15298.74%77,6491.26%
John E. Peller6,166,85299.92%4,9490.08%
Chris Tsiofas6,097,36998.79%74,4321.21%
W. James Westlake6,097,36998.79%74,4321.21%


2. Appointment of Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company (and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration) by proxies as follows:

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
6,004,28997.29%167,5122.71%


3. Amendments to Share Based Compensation Plan - Amendments to the 2017 Share Based Compensation Plan were approved as follows:

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Against% Votes Against
6,003,90297.28%167,8992.72%


Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com. Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

For more information, please contact:
Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith
ir@andrewpeller.com

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
