Tachyum today announced the opening of new positions in Brno, Czech Republic, to support the company's continued growth as it nears tape-out of the Prodigy Universal Processor Chip. The first hardware engineers who have been hired are starting on November 1.

Brno is in the heart of a burgeoning Central European technology region that continues to attract international companies, innovation and talent. As such, it is an ideal location for Tachyum to attract qualified IT professionals interested in unlocking unprecedented performance, power efficiency and cost advantages within the data center to solve the most complex problems in big data analytics, deep learning, mobile and large-scale computing.

The Czech Republic is known for hardware design and software engineering talent, especially around Brno. Tachyum brings capable hardware and software engineers in the Czech Republic an unparalleled opportunity to work and grow from the current level to high-speed leading edge universal microprocessor designs. This will propel the Czech Republic's advanced semiconductor industry forward within the European Union.

Having progressed to the final stage of development of Prodigy, Tachyum has become a magnet for highly qualified, world-class engineers and scientists. The company is seeking to staff senior professionals and talent at its Brno location to serve as CPU hardware design and verification engineers; software engineers for various system software porting, performance optimization, software testing and test automation; and engineers for advanced AI topics.

Brno's proximity to Tachyum's European headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, ensures effective cooperation and collaboration on common tasks. The company's Slovakia facilities feature a 7,000 square foot R& D campus of modern Class-A offices with an internal datacenter, laboratory, and QA infrastructure.

"Tachyum is headed by a group of executive visionaries with hundreds of years of combined experience developing advanced data, networking and storage processing chips and systems," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. "As such, it is an ideal place for both experienced and novice European talent to work. With the locale advantages that we gain with our expansion into Brno and recent turbulent upheaval at IT giants, we expect to find an exceptional pool of qualified professionals interested in joining our mission."

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world's electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world's appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2026, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world's fastest conventional supercomputer built just this year and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

