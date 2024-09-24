According to the Report, Bitdefender Is a Visionary for Its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).¹ Bitdefender was among 15 vendors that Gartner evaluated.

"We believe our consecutive recognition as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms validates our steadfast commitment to technology innovation, efficiency, and proactive attack surface reduction," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "As a cybersecurity innovator, we strive to anticipate and solve tomorrow's challenges today. Our layered approach to endpoint security not only detects and stops threats faster, but dynamically adapts as the attack surface evolves. We feel that this recognition is a strong affirmation of our strategic focus and execution."

The Bitdefender EPP platform is GravityZone, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. GravityZone delivers deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

In 2024, Bitdefender introduced several new products and services including GravityZone CSPM+ and GravityZone PHASR. The latter is an industry first proactive security technology to significantly reduce attack surfaces by analyzing individual user behavior such as application use and resource privileges then groups users with similar profiles. This approach enables security teams to effectively apply policies and controls across the entire business footprint based on established norms and dynamically adjust as the attack surface evolves. Additionally, Bitdefender opened a new security operations center (SOC) in the Asia Pacific region, to meet growing demand for MDR and offensive services for APAC customers and multinational businesses operating in the region.

For this year's Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Gartner evaluated vendors performance across multiple criteria to determine their Completeness of Vision which includes market understanding, strategy across marketing, sales, and product offering, as well as business model, innovation, and geographic strategy. Gartner also assessed vendors Ability to Execute based on their product and service capabilities, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, customer experience and market responsiveness among others.

In addition to the Gartner EPP recognition, the following are recent endpoint security achievements:

Named an endpoint security Leader by Forrester Bitdefender was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023. The report evaluated 13 vendors across 25 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Exploit Prevention, Attack Remediation, Innovation, Adoption, Pricing Flexibility Transparency and more.

Named a top XDR vendor by Forrester Bitdefender was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Extended Detection and Response, Q2 2024. The report evaluated 11 vendors across 22 individual criteria including Analyst Experience, AI and Machine Learning, Endpoint Protection, Product Security and more.

Named a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms in EMEA Bitdefender was named a Customers' Choice in EMEA in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the second year in a row.² In addition, the company was named a Strong Performer for EPP overall evaluations for Public Sector, Governments, Education.

Earned a record six AV-TEST 'Best' Awards - Bitdefender earned six prestigious AV-TEST awards including Best Protection for Windows (enterprise) and Best Performance for Windows (enterprise). Bitdefender endpoint solutions were rigorously tested using real-world scenarios over the course of a year and consistently excelled in the evaluation criteria of threat protection, product performance, usability and more.

Excelled in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services Bitdefender MDR was a top performer in a third-party evaluation of 11 participating cybersecurity vendors testing the ability to detect, analyze, and describe adversary behavior in real-world simulations. Bitdefender achieved highest actionable insights and best alert fidelity.

In a Gartner Peer Insights review, a CISO in the travel and hospitality industry stated the following about their experience with Bitdefender, "Bitdefender is a great partner when it comes to detecting threats. Its detection rate is quite high and surprisingly it does not have many false positives. It comes with several tools that help automate the malware removal process and a powerful and flexible report manager. I would like to add the number of updates that the product receives periodically and the good technical support that responds quickly to any questions or problems."

