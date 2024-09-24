Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
24.09.24
4,250 Euro
+0,174
+4,27 %
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 18:00 Uhr
Mandatory Notification of Trade: Paratus Energy Services Ltd

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") (the "Company") has been notified of a trade completed by a fund managed by Lodbrok Capital LLP, a close associate to board member Joachim Bale. For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mandatory-notification-of-trade-paratus-energy-services-ltd-302257357.html

