Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspen Dental: Dental Crowns for Seniors: When Are They Necessary?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Seniors are often at higher risk for dental problems such as tooth decay and tooth loss. Aging alone is not the sole factor that contributes to this increased risk, but related concerns like mobility problems or arthritis may make brushing and flossing harder as people grow older. Dental crowns can help resolve some of the dental issues that seniors may experience. Here's what to know about dental crowns for seniors.

What are dental crowns?

Dental crowns or tooth caps are dental prosthetics that fit over a patient's existing teeth. They may fully or partially encase the visible portion of the tooth. Dental crowns can be created from a variety of materials such as zirconia, metal (sometimes gold), resin, ceramic or resin.

Dental crowns can restore a tooth's shape, size, strength, and appearance. A dentist may recommend a tooth cap when a tooth is cracked, fractured, decayed, discolored, misshapen, or misaligned. Dental crowns are also common after a root canal.

When might seniors need dental crowns?

Seniors may be susceptible to oral diseases that may require dental crowns.

  • Tooth loss: Missing teeth are not uncommon among seniors. However, when missing teeth are not replaced, patients may have trouble eating, their other teeth may become misaligned, and they may risk bone loss. Dental crowns placed atop dental implants are a long-term solution that can keep these issues at bay. An implant is a titanium base that's attached to the patient's jaw. Dentists affix a crown to the top of the implant to replace the missing tooth. Dental crowns used in conjunction with implants help maintain oral health in seniors.

  • Tooth decay: A tooth becomes compromised when it's severely decayed. Not only is it painful, but it may make biting and chewing difficult for seniors. Dentists often recommend dental crowns to protect a tooth with a cavity from further damage. Typically, the dentist will remove any decayed tissue and fill the cavity. They'll then attach the crown to the top.

  • Discolored teeth: Aging and certain lifestyle choices can cause discoloration of the teeth. While this can happen to anyone, it may be especially prominent in seniors who have been smoking for several years. A dental crown can improve the appearance of a discolored tooth. Porcelain veneers are also a good solution for discolored teeth in seniors.

  • Normal wear and tear: After years of daily biting, chewing and (in some cases) grinding, an individual's teeth are likely to show some signs of wear. Even normal wear and tear over time can result in reduced functionality over time. A dental crown can help restore worn teeth and enable seniors to eat, chew and speak normally.

Important concerns for seniors

Having a dental procedure is not as simple for seniors as it may be for some young and middle-aged patients. Heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, medications for existing conditions, and age-related cognitive decline may limit a senior's ability to undergo certain procedures like root canals or dental implant surgery. It's important for seniors to discuss their medical history and lifestyle with their dentist at length to understand if they can be good candidates for dental crowns.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze
Manager
sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: Aspen Dental



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.