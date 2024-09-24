Aspen Dental: Dental Crowns for Seniors: When Are They Necessary?

Seniors are often at higher risk for dental problems such as tooth decay and tooth loss. Aging alone is not the sole factor that contributes to this increased risk, but related concerns like mobility problems or arthritis may make brushing and flossing harder as people grow older. Dental crowns can help resolve some of the dental issues that seniors may experience. Here's what to know about dental crowns for seniors.

What are dental crowns?

Dental crowns or tooth caps are dental prosthetics that fit over a patient's existing teeth. They may fully or partially encase the visible portion of the tooth. Dental crowns can be created from a variety of materials such as zirconia, metal (sometimes gold), resin, ceramic or resin.

Dental crowns can restore a tooth's shape, size, strength, and appearance. A dentist may recommend a tooth cap when a tooth is cracked, fractured, decayed, discolored, misshapen, or misaligned. Dental crowns are also common after a root canal.

When might seniors need dental crowns?

Seniors may be susceptible to oral diseases that may require dental crowns.

Tooth loss: Missing teeth are not uncommon among seniors. However, when missing teeth are not replaced, patients may have trouble eating, their other teeth may become misaligned, and they may risk bone loss. Dental crowns placed atop dental implants are a long-term solution that can keep these issues at bay. An implant is a titanium base that's attached to the patient's jaw. Dentists affix a crown to the top of the implant to replace the missing tooth. Dental crowns used in conjunction with implants help maintain oral health in seniors.

Tooth decay: A tooth becomes compromised when it's severely decayed. Not only is it painful, but it may make biting and chewing difficult for seniors. Dentists often recommend dental crowns to protect a tooth with a cavity from further damage. Typically, the dentist will remove any decayed tissue and fill the cavity. They'll then attach the crown to the top.

Discolored teeth: Aging and certain lifestyle choices can cause discoloration of the teeth. While this can happen to anyone, it may be especially prominent in seniors who have been smoking for several years. A dental crown can improve the appearance of a discolored tooth. Porcelain veneers are also a good solution for discolored teeth in seniors.

Normal wear and tear: After years of daily biting, chewing and (in some cases) grinding, an individual's teeth are likely to show some signs of wear. Even normal wear and tear over time can result in reduced functionality over time. A dental crown can help restore worn teeth and enable seniors to eat, chew and speak normally.

Important concerns for seniors

Having a dental procedure is not as simple for seniors as it may be for some young and middle-aged patients. Heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, medications for existing conditions, and age-related cognitive decline may limit a senior's ability to undergo certain procedures like root canals or dental implant surgery. It's important for seniors to discuss their medical history and lifestyle with their dentist at length to understand if they can be good candidates for dental crowns.

