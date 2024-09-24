The KGAL ESPF 6 Energy Transition Fund says it is investing in a 1,050 MW green hydrogen hub at Lubmin, a Baltic Sea port in Germany. The KGAL ESPF 6 Energy Transition Fund is investing in a green hydrogen project at Lubmin, a Baltic Sea port in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It will be Germany's largest planned hydrogen hub with a capacity of up to 1,050 MW. KGAL has partnered with PtX Development GmbH and GP Joule, and plans to install about 210 MW of electrolysis capacity in the first phase, set for completion in 2028, followed by an additional 840 MW in subsequent stages. The specific amount ...

