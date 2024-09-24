China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) has launched a new 376 kW/752 kWh product expanding its TENER energy storage series in response to logistics and geospatial challenges facing energy storage products in Europe. The new solution integrates with both string and central inverters, meeting the needs of both large-scale commericial and industrial as well as distributed generation applications. From ESS News Battery industry heavyweight CATL has unveiled its latest innovation in energy storage system design developed for a wide range of applications, various topographical features, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...