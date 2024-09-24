China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 750 GW in August, on 139. 99 GW of new capacity additions in the first eight months of 2024. The NEA said China's cumulative installed solar capacity hit 750 GW by August 2024, with 139. 99 GW added in the first eight months of 2024, including 16. 46 GW in August alone. Total power generation from all energy sources reached 3. 13 TW, up 14% year on year. Wind capacity grew by 19. 9% from the preceding year to 470 GW. Tongwei said it has signed a technology cooperation contract with Scenergy ...

