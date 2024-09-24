Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2024, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes withheld

Resolution 1

29,858,603

99.91

26,793

0.09

13,970

Resolution 2

29,623,418

99.39

182,455

0.61

93,493

Resolution 3

29,646,252

99.45

164,621

0.55

88,493

Resolution 4

23,522,652

78.92

6,283,221

21.08

93,493

Resolution 5

29,648,796

99.46

162,077

0.54

88,493

Resolution 6

23,502,652

78.85

6,303,221

21.15

93,493

Resolution 7

29,723,432

99.64

106,252

0.36

69,682

Resolution 8

29,840,562

99.85

44,796

0.15

14,008

Resolution 9

29,836,146

99.87

37,408

0.13

25,812

Resolution 10

28,558,806

95.53

1,336,648

4.47

3,912

Resolution 11

28,461,716

95.34

1,390,538

4.66

47,112

Resolution 12

29,798,848

99.78

66,785

0.22

33,733

Resolution 13

29,801,643

99.83

52,190

0.17

45,533

Significant Votes Against:

The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolutions 4 and 6, the re-election of Peter Dicks and the re-election of Ashe Windham respectively, by shareholders was over 20%. Although the votes against the Resolutions represents 8.1% of the total voting rights of the Company, the views of all the Company's shareholders are extremely important to the Board and it will engage with investors on both resolutions to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.

The Board would like to remind shareholders that, as reported in the Company's annual report, Mr Dicks will be standing down as a Director on 31 December 2024.

Notes:

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
  2. A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against".
  3. Total number of shares in issue at 6.00pm on 20 September 2024 was 76,923,603.
  4. A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nationalstoragemechanism

  1. These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at https://www.mitonukmicrocaptrust.com.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

24 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.