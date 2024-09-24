Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2024, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes withheld
Resolution 1
29,858,603
99.91
26,793
0.09
13,970
Resolution 2
29,623,418
99.39
182,455
0.61
93,493
Resolution 3
29,646,252
99.45
164,621
0.55
88,493
Resolution 4
23,522,652
78.92
6,283,221
21.08
93,493
Resolution 5
29,648,796
99.46
162,077
0.54
88,493
Resolution 6
23,502,652
78.85
6,303,221
21.15
93,493
Resolution 7
29,723,432
99.64
106,252
0.36
69,682
Resolution 8
29,840,562
99.85
44,796
0.15
14,008
Resolution 9
29,836,146
99.87
37,408
0.13
25,812
Resolution 10
28,558,806
95.53
1,336,648
4.47
3,912
Resolution 11
28,461,716
95.34
1,390,538
4.66
47,112
Resolution 12
29,798,848
99.78
66,785
0.22
33,733
Resolution 13
29,801,643
99.83
52,190
0.17
45,533
Significant Votes Against:
The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolutions 4 and 6, the re-election of Peter Dicks and the re-election of Ashe Windham respectively, by shareholders was over 20%. Although the votes against the Resolutions represents 8.1% of the total voting rights of the Company, the views of all the Company's shareholders are extremely important to the Board and it will engage with investors on both resolutions to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.
The Board would like to remind shareholders that, as reported in the Company's annual report, Mr Dicks will be standing down as a Director on 31 December 2024.
Notes:
- Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
- A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against".
- Total number of shares in issue at 6.00pm on 20 September 2024 was 76,923,603.
- A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nationalstoragemechanism
- These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at https://www.mitonukmicrocaptrust.com.
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
24 September 2024