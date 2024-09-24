FileWave Inc.: FileWave and TRUCE Software Launch Innovative Solution to Combat Student Phone Distractions in Schools

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / FileWave and TRUCE Software are excited to introduce TRUCE Family on FileWave, a groundbreaking software solution designed to reduce harmful cell phone distractions in schools while allowing educational use and urgent family communication. TRUCE delivers technology that limits access to distracting apps like social media during school hours and on school grounds, allowing students to stay focused on learning. FileWave integrates with this application through its robust endpoint management platform, giving school administrators an easy way to manage and communicate its student phone use policy. This unique collaboration helps parents encourage responsible phone use and build healthy digital habits both in and out of the classroom.

Three-quarters of parents say managing how much time their teen spends on the phone is an important or a top priority. Meanwhile, 72% of high school teachers say student smartphone distraction in the classroom is a major problem. Excessive cellphone use has been linked to bullying, anxiety, depression, behavioral issues, and poor academic performance. Parents, school staff, and teachers face a heavy burden as they intervene in what some experts have deemed a smartphone addiction, and it is impacting kids from elementary age through high school.

Schools have started relying on outdated methods that physically prevent students from handling phones, such as leaving them in lockers, sealed in pouches, or requiring students to leave their phones at home. With TRUCE Family on FileWave, students can keep their phones with them while maintaining access to educational tools and resources. The software temporarily blocks distracting apps like social media, allowing students to focus on learning during school hours, but allowing the student and their parents to communicate.

Key Benefits of TRUCE Family on FileWave:

Easy, software-based solution for implementing mobile phone use policies in schools.

Helps schools easily establish policies and eases staff members' burden to maintain those policies.

Allows access to essential resources such as school websites, schedules, and assignments.

Prevents distractions by blocking non-educational apps.

Ensures emergency communication with parents or caregivers when needed.

Involves parents in teaching responsible phone use and offers distraction-free modes for homework and, as an add-on option, driving.

"We are proud to lend our expertise and technology to address this educational and mental health crisis," said Erik Hällström, CEO of TRUCE Software. "Schools and parents face overwhelming pressure to restrict harmful phone use and preserve its advantages. TRUCE's market-leading solution helps establish a compromise."

"We are thrilled to partner with TRUCE Software to provide a groundbreaking solution that empowers schools and parents to take control of smartphone use without compromising educational benefits or vital communication," said Leon Vergnes, CEO of FileWave. "By bringing together FileWave with the great technology of TRUCE, we are not just addressing a distraction issue but also helping to foster healthier digital habits among students. This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating safer and more focused learning environments while supporting the broader well-being of students and families alike."

FileWave and TRUCE Software will premiere the joint initiative at TxEDCON24 in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 27-29, 2024. To schedule a live demo or learn more about this innovative solution, visit booth #1348 at TxEDCON24 or contact Scott Rouse, Global Head of Customer Success at FileWave, at scott.rouse@filewave.com.

About TRUCE Software

Since 2009, TRUCE Software has been on a mission to take the risk out of digital transformation, empowering people to use mobile devices safely and productively. The company is now leveraging these capabilities to unite parents and school districts to support students' academic success and mental health.

About FileWave

FileWave is a leading provider of multi-platform endpoint management solutions. With a focus on streamlining IT operations, FileWave enables organizations to manage and secure their digital workspaces efficiently. Our comprehensive features, including software deployment, patch management, and real-time asset tracking, empower businesses to optimize productivity and enhance their overall IT infrastructure.

Contacts

partners@trucesoftware.com

Contact Information

Mareena Nouristani

Marketing Coordinator

mareena.nouristani@filewave.com

SOURCE: FileWave

View the original press release on newswire.com.