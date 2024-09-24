Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)(Paris: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, proudly announces the launch of its first Scientific Advisory Board, following the inaugural meeting on September 24, 2024.

The Advisory Board brings together globally renowned scientific experts from diverse technical disciplines, selected for their unique expertise and contribution to cutting-edge research. The Board will convene twice a year to inform and inspire breakthrough innovations within Coty's R&D specialists, and therefore strengthen Coty's efforts to shape the future of skincare.

The first meeting, held at Coty's Skincare Research Innovation Center of Excellence in Monaco, brought together these leading scientists to discuss the current themes in skin health and skin repair. The experts provided valuable insights and feedback that will continue to shape Coty's R&D initiatives and product innovation strategies across all its skincare brands.

Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, said: "This year marks our 120th anniversary as pioneers in the beauty industry, and I'm honored that such acclaimed scientific minds have agreed to come together to help define the future of Coty skincare as part of our Scientific Advisory Board. Each member has been carefully selected because they are at the forefront of their respective disciplines. Their ongoing insights will play a pivotal role as we continue to collaborate and drive skincare innovation forward for the benefit of all our consumers."

The Scientific Advisory Board will serve as a forum for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas, innovative thinking, and rigorous challenge. In line with Coty's commitment to co-creation, the board will align the latest science with emerging trends and consumer needs, which will enhance Coty's leading position in skin science.

Appropriately, the inaugural meeting of the Scientific Advisory Board took place at Coty's Center of Excellence in Monaco, where one of the company's flagship skincare brands was founded 70 years ago.

Members of Coty's Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Miriam Merad, MD, PhD Director of Precision Immunology Institute New York

Dr. Emma Guttman, MD, PhD Professor of Dermatology Immunology New York

Dr. Patrick Bui, MD Head of Plastic Surgery Department American Hospital Paris

Pr. Selim Aractingi, MD, PhD Team Leader, Cutaneous Biology Labs, Cochin Institute Paris

Pr. Wei Liu, MD, PhD Dermatologist Beijing

Pr. Deng Xingwang Professor of Life Science Beijing

Dr. Jaci Santana, MD Dermatologist Recife

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

