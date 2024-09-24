Basilea has bagged a multi-year agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), potentially worth US$268m, to advance its anti-infectives franchise. The Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) will include an initial payment of US$29m to support clinical development work for fosmanogepix and BAL2062 as they prepare to enter the next phase of clinical development. The agreement will last up to 12 years and management expects it to cover 60% of its development costs related to the covered programmes over the period. These expected inflows have triggered another guidance upgrade for FY24 (revenue of CHF203m, from CHF196m previously) with a significant uptick in the bottom line on increased deferred taxes (net profit guided to be CHF60m vs CHF42m previously). We have adjusted our estimates to reflect the potential non-dilutive funding from BARDA, with our valuation increasing to CHF95.3/share, from CHF89.7/share previously.

