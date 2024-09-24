Anzeige
24.09.2024 18:36 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of Court hearing

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of Court hearing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC

Result of Court hearing

Further to its announcement on 18 September 2024, the Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that the Court's approval of the Reduction of Capital, necessary for the implementation of the Special Dividend Offer, has been received today. The Court order confirming the Company's Reduction of Capital is expected to be registered by 1 October 2024, at which time the Reduction of Capital would take effect.

The Special Dividend will be paid on 8 October 2024 or as soon as practicable thereafter to those shareholders who have validly elected to receive it.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole / Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email:investmenttrusts@invesco.com

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

Will Ellis / John Armstrong-Denby

Invesco Asset Management

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 3493 8000

24 September 2024

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50


