Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of Court hearing

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC

Result of Court hearing

Further to its announcement on 18 September 2024, the Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that the Court's approval of the Reduction of Capital, necessary for the implementation of the Special Dividend Offer, has been received today. The Court order confirming the Company's Reduction of Capital is expected to be registered by 1 October 2024, at which time the Reduction of Capital would take effect.

The Special Dividend will be paid on 8 October 2024 or as soon as practicable thereafter to those shareholders who have validly elected to receive it.

24 September 2024

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50