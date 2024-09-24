Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 18:58 Uhr
Beaverbrook Art Gallery Welcomes New Executive Director

Bernard Doucet to Lead Gallery with a Focus on Community Connections and Artists

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beaverbrook Art Gallery is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Doucet as its new Executive Director, effective December 16, 2024. Mr. Doucet brings a wealth of experience in arts administration and leadership, marking an exciting new chapter for the Gallery and the Fredericton community. As Executive Director, Mr. Doucet will oversee the Gallery's operations, exhibitions, and programs, ensuring they continue to reflect the values and interests of the community and the mission of the Gallery.

With a distinguished career in arts administration and philanthropy, including more than a decade as Executive Director at the Sobey Art Foundation, Mr. Doucet has played a critical role in the development of the visual arts in Canada. In his new position, he will focus on further deepening the Beaverbrook's engagement with residents of New Brunswick, creating a platform for Canadian artists, and enhancing the Gallery's role as a social and cultural hub. Mr. Doucet's vision includes leveraging the Gallery's existing strengths and remarkable collections, while expanding its reach to national and international audiences. He is fully bilingual and will be the first Acadian leader in the Beaverbrook's history.

"I am honored to join the Beaverbrook Art Gallery at this exciting time," said Mr. Doucet. "I believe that art has the power to provoke thought and inspire dialogue, and I look forward to working with artists and communities across New Brunswick. Together, we will nurture and promote creative talent, and bring even more visibility to one of the richest collections of artwork in North America."

James C. Irving, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Doucet's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Bernard as our new Executive Director. His vision for furthering the Gallery's engagement with our community and supporting Canadian artists aligns perfectly with our mission. Bernard's leadership and passion for the arts will undoubtedly strengthen the Gallery's role both locally and nationally."

For more information about the Beaverbrook Art Gallery and upcoming events, visit www.beaverbrookartgallery.org

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery, located in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is one of Canada's finest art institutions. Opened in 1959, the Gallery offers a diverse range of exhibitions, educational programs, and events that foster cultural engagement. It showcases both historical and contemporary works, celebrating Canadian, Indigenous, and international artists. The Gallery serves as a cultural hub for the community, offering dynamic experiences for visitors. Its permanent collection includes over 5,000 artworks, featuring significant pieces by British, Canadian, Indigenous, and Atlantic artists, including works by renowned masters such as Salvador Dalí.

Web: www.beaverbrookartgallery.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeaverbrookArtGallery
X: www.x.com/BeaverbrookAG
Instagram: www.instagram.com/beaverbrook_ag
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/beaverbrook-art-gallery


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
