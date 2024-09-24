Ottobock North America: Ottobock Continues Technical Service for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The medical technology company supports competitors in the first-ever Winter hybrid Invictus Games

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Following the highly successful Invictus Games Toronto 2017, Canada will once again host the Invictus Games, this time in Vancouver and Whistler, from February 8-16, 2025, and once again Ottobock will be involved as an official supporter.





As a continuation of its commitment, the medical technology company will provide technical service for the competitors' equipment, allowing them to concentrate fully on the competition and the experience. In addition, Ottobock will provide 70 sports wheelchairs for the Wheelchair Curling, Wheelchair Basketball, and Wheelchair Rugby competitions.

"The Invictus Games focuses on the healing power of sport for the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and Veterans. At Ottobock, we also recognize that sport has a fundamental impact on mobility as well as physical and mental health. We are, therefore, delighted to support the competitors in Vancouver and Whistler with our technical services and to continue this joint mission," says Peter Franzel, Head of Global Events, Exhibitions & Sports at Ottobock.

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 - Premiere for winter sports

The major sporting event, founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is an international adaptive sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will include winter sports for the first time in the history of the Invictus Games. In addition to core adaptive sports such as Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, and Wheelchair Rugby, the roughly 550 participants from up to 25 nations can now also compete in Biathlon, Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding and Wheelchair Curling. Vancouver and Whistler hosted the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the spectacular world-class venues in both communities promise an unforgettable experience against the impressive backdrop of nature.

"We are delighted to partner with Ottobock for the seventh Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler next year," said Scott Moore, CEO, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "With Ottobock once again onboard, competitors will have the best possible support for their sport needs and can compete worry-free. Ottobock's commitment to full competitor support at Games time, to elevating the profile of adaptive sport and promoting accessibility and rehabilitation for wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans is not only inspiring, it's essential for the successful delivery of our event and Invictus Games well beyond."

Technical service and hands-on activities

Ottobock has been an official supporter since the first Invictus Games of London 2014. The technical service is free of charge for all competitors - regardless of the manufacturer and type of their device. In addition to the technical service and the provision of sports wheelchairs for the competitions, Ottobock also focuses on actively raising awareness and promoting inclusion.

With hands-on activities such as a wheelchair course, try-out stations for Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby, as well as the opportunity to try out various orthotic and prosthetic systems, Ottobock aims to draw attention to the importance of sport in rehabilitation and the challenges that are faced by people living with disability.

About Ottobock

For more than 100 years, Ottobock has been developing innovative fitting solutions for people with reduced mobility. As a Human Empowerment Company, Ottobock promotes freedom of movement, quality for life and independence. This is supported by more than 9,000 employees. With innovative power, outstanding technical solutions and services in the fields of Prosthetics, Orthotics, NeuroMobility and Patient Care, they enable people in 135 countries to live their lives the way they want them to. As the world market leader in wearable human bionics, the company founded in 1919 is constantly setting new standards and pushing ahead with the digitalization of the industry - together with its partners, the medical supply companies and international research institutions. Since 2018, Ottobock has been transferring its expertise in biomechanics to exoskeletons for ergonomic workplaces. The international activities of the company are coordinated from the head office in Duderstadt (state of Lower Saxony). Ottobock has been supporting the Paralympic Games with its technical expertise since 1988.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil?wat7úl (Líl?wat), x?m??k??y??m (Musqueam), S?wx_wú7mesh (Squamish) and s?lilw?ta? (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit https://invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

