Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X and Drax Officially Launch Revolutionary Partnership in Green Energy and Sustainability

New agreement to facilitate transactions in carbon offsets between Karbon-X Corp and Drax Group PLC accelerates large-scale carbon removal efforts and sustainable energy generation, paving the way for transformative climate action.

Karbon-X Corp. and Drax Group PLC are proud to announce the official launch of a new agreement to broker transactions in carbon offsets, building upon the successful Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) agreement established earlier this year to remove 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This collaboration aims to drive innovation in carbon removal and green energy generation, marking a significant step in our collective mission to combat climate change.

Karbon-X, known for its advanced carbon offsetting technology, is aligning with Drax Group PLC, a leader in sustainable energy projects, to create integrated solutions for large-scale carbon removal and overall sustainability efforts. This agreement represents a vital component in the effort to transition economies from carbon emission producers to active participants in carbon reduction and removal.

"We are excited to collaborate with Karbon-X, who understands the importance of investing in high-value carbon removals today. This new agreement to broker carbon removal and emissions, along with the 25,000-ton deal agreed earlier this year, represents significant progress in our mission to combat climate change and build a more sustainable future. With Elimini, we're creating a different kind of carbon removals company - one that addresses several fundamental challenges on the route to delivering net zero. This agreement with Karbon-X is another major step forward in delivering Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) in the United States," said Ross McKenzie, SVP of Corporate Affairs & Business Development at Drax.

By combining Drax Group PLC's large-scale energy expertise with Karbon-X's innovative carbon offsetting solutions, we are poised to set new standards for how technology and energy generation can work together to reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner, more sustainable world.

About Karbon-X:

Karbon-X is a leading carbon offset solution provider, focused on helping individuals and businesses reduce their environmental impact. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strong broker agreements, Karbon-X makes carbon offsetting and sustainability accessible to everyone, driving positive change for the environment and supporting global sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.karbon-x.com

About Elimini:

Elimini exists to remove carbon for good. The company has an ambition to be the world's leading carbon removal company and to transform the carbon removals market through the deployment of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology at scale. By working with partners across its value chain, Elimini aims to permanently remove carbon from the atmosphere at megaton scale while generating 24/7 renewable, reliable power. For more information, visit www.elimini.com.

