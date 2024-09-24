Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medacta NextAR Rod Optimizer, a Disruptive Technology Redefining Rod Management in Spine Surgery, wins the 2024 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week



MEDIA RELEASE Medacta NextAR Rod Optimizer, a Disruptive Technology Redefining Rod Management in Spine Surgery, wins the 2024 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week CASTEL SAN PIETRO, September 24, 2024-Medacta Group SA ("Medacta," SIX:MOVE) announced today its NextAR Rod Optimizer has been awarded the 2024 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week. This marks the third time a Medacta spine product has received this prestigious honor after the MySpine Platform, patient-matched technology, and the NextAR Spine , Augmented Reality Surgical Application. The unique NextAR Rod Optimizer is a sustainable and personalized solution designed to enhance intraoperative planning and provide real-time selection starting from a dozen pre-bent rods that allow thousands of solutions1 in both minimally invasive and open approaches. Spine surgeons can now benefit from an advanced solution that eliminates the need for manual rod-bending, significantly reducing the risk of breakage and subsequent revision surgeries. This innovative approach also provides a compelling alternative to systems that are based on custom-made rods, eliminating preoperative imaging, production and waiting time, with significant advantages for surgeons and patients. "NextAR Rod Optimizer provides the most accurate and easy to deploy point of care solution for selecting personalized rods for long fusion constructs, providing the optimal rod length and contour for percutaneous or open deformity constructs," states Lionel Metz, MD, University of California San Francisco Department of Orthopedic Surgery. The NextAR Rod Optimizer is part of NextAR Spine and may also be used as a stand-alone technology. This innovative tool complements Medacta's comprehensive spine offering by enhancing surgical procedures with cutting-edge precision and efficiency. NextAR Rod Optimizer aims to improve patient outcomes and streamline the surgical workflow. This advanced technology exemplifies Medacta's commitment to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that support both surgeons and patients. "The possibility of having an intraoperative planning tool to select a pre-bent rod among multiple solutions has enhanced my workflow and reduced potential complications associated with traditional techniques that require manual bending," says Dr. Itsuo Shiina, from the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Moriya Daiichi Hospital, Japan. The NextAR Rod Optimizer further expands the capabilities of the award-winning NextAR Spine, an innovative technology proven to be accurate in screw placement, and to seamlessly integrate into the OR workflow, enabling the surgeon to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and versatility in spine surgery2. NextAR Spine is a sustainable solution within Medacta's NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform for both joint replacement and spine procedures. This hardware system offers the ability to host software for multiple applications (NextAR Knee, NextAR Shoulder, NextAR Spine). It is a vital component of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem , a network of advanced digital solutions designed to enhance patient care and surgical outcomes. The entire spine portfolio is supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute . With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on spine procedures and products with personalized high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone. For more information about the NextAR Rod Optimizer, please visit https://nextar-rod-optimizer.medacta.com/ . Contact

Gianluca Olgiati

Group Vice President Marketing

+41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch Medacta is a key global player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn and X . RELATED TRADEMARKS

Medacta Group Related Trademarks are registered at least in Switzerland. The products and services listed below may not be all-inclusive, and other Medacta products and services not listed below may be covered by one or more trademarks. The below products and services may be covered by additional trademarks not listed below. Note that Swiss trademarks may have foreign counterparts. MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, NextAR, NextAR Spine, NextAR Rod Optimizer, M.U.S.T.®. REFERENCES

[1] Data on file Medacta [2] Schwendner M, Ille S, Wostrack M, Meyer B. Evaluating a cutting-edge augmented reality-supported navigation system for spinal instrumentation. Eur Spine J. 2023 Nov 14. doi: 10.1007/s00586-023-08011-w. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37962688. Additional features:



