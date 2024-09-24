Alibaba's stock experienced a significant uptick, climbing 5.4% to $94.95 on the New York Stock Exchange. This rally is primarily attributed to new economic stimulus measures announced by the Chinese government. Beijing's plans to boost the economy include a reduction in mortgage interest rates by approximately half a percentage point, aimed at bolstering domestic consumption and increasing disposable income for Chinese consumers. These initiatives are viewed favorably for e-commerce giants like Alibaba, as they potentially signal increased consumer spending power.

Financial Outlook

Experts forecast a dividend of 7.94 CNY per share for the current year. In its latest financial conference, Alibaba reported earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. While this represents a year-over-year decline, the company saw a slight increase in revenue to $33.59 billion. Analysts project an average earnings per share of 59.23 CNY for the 2025 fiscal year, underscoring confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects. The next quarterly report is anticipated on November 14, 2024, with investors keenly awaiting results, particularly given recent advancements in Alibaba's cloud business segment.

