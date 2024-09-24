Northern Trust and The Talent Tap Host Future Talent Programme

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / In support of Northern Trust's initiatives to support social mobility and socioeconomic diversity in the workplace our EMEA DE&I and Talent Acquisition teams partnered with The Talent Tap and hosted a vibrant, uplifting, and bespoke student experience as part of their Future Talent Programme at our London office earlier this month.

Talent Tap focuses on breaking down the barriers of geography and socioeconomics to create opportunities for the advancement amongst Year 12 students across the UK through work experience, internships, and employability workshops.

The day was filled with introductory sessions into financial services, a meet our team session, an early career panel discussion, mock assessment centres, and team building presentations.

At Northern Trust, we are committed to creating accessible and equitable pathways into meaningful careers for all young people, and value the continued work of The Talent Tap team.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View the original press release on accesswire.com