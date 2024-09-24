Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
24.09.24
17:39 Uhr
15,165 Euro
+0,380
+2,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,13520:33
15,09015,12520:33
Dow Jones News
24.09.2024 20:01 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank Lays Foundation for Leadership Transition

DJ Commerzbank Lays Foundation for Leadership Transition 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank Lays Foundation for Leadership Transition 
24-Sep-2024 / 19:29 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Bettina Orlopp appointed as new CEO 
   -- Orlopp to take over as CEO upon the departure of Manfred Knof 
   -- Supervisory Board aims for the transition in the near future 
   -- Michael Kotzbauer appointed as new Deputy CEO 
The Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG has redefined the responsibilities at the Group's top management and appointed 
Bettina Orlopp (54) as the CEO and successor to Manfred Knof (59). The Supervisory Board aims for a transition in the 
near future. Knof had informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann of his decision not to seek a second 
term as CEO at the beginning of September. Since then, the Presidential and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory 
Board has been engaged in a structured search for candidates both internally and externally and recommended the 
now-approved solution to the full Supervisory Board, which agreed unanimously. Additionally, Michael Kotzbauer (56), 
Member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible for Corporate Clients, has been appointed as Deputy CEO. Both 
will receive a contract for 5 years, when entering their new positions. Regarding the succession of the CFO role the 
Supervisory Board has started a structured search. In the transitional period after hand-over, Bettina Orlopp will take 
both functions in a dual role. 
Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented on the transition: "With Bettina Orlopp, we have found an 
ideal successor to lead Commerzbank. Both Bettina Orlopp and Michael Kotzbauer, as co-architects of Strategy until 
2027, embody growth, profitability, customer focus, and collaboration. Clear responsibilities are crucial, especially 
in the current phase of the bank. My sincere thanks go to Manfred Knof, whose decisiveness and strategic foresight have 
greatly contributed to the bank's current success." 
Bettina Orlopp said: "I am grateful for the trust of the Supervisory Board and all stakeholders of this exceptional 
bank. I am looking forward to this new challenge, which I take with respect but also with confidence and a fantastic 
team of Board Members at my side. As a leading bank, especially for the German Mittelstand, we will continue to create 
substantial value for our shareholders, customers and our employees." Orlopp stated: "While we have a strategy that is 
effective, significant tasks lie ahead. Together with all our key partners, we will navigate through the challenges 
ahead of us successfully." 
Manfred Knof joined Commerzbank as CEO on January 1, 2021, after previous roles at Deutsche Bank and Allianz. Bettina 
Orlopp joined Commerzbank in 2014 and has been a member of the Executive Board since October 2017, most recently 
serving as CFO. Prior to that, she spent 19 years at McKinsey & Company. She holds a PhD in business administration, is 
married and has two children. 
Michael Kotzbauer has been a member of the Executive Board since the beginning of 2021 and is responsible for the 
Corporate Clients business. He began his career at Commerzbank as an apprentice in 1990. After studying business 
administration, he entered the Corporate Clients segment, holding various positions both domestically and 
internationally. The native New Yorker is married and has one child. 
 
Press contact 
For Commerzbank AG: 
Philipp Encz +49 151 70 34 60 09 
For the Supervisory Board: 
Michael Best +49 171 74 82 878 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship 
to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and 
Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: 
online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 348840 
EQS News ID:  1994791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994791&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.