Viva Executive Assistants Reaches 100 Team Members, Strengthening Its Mission to Empower Women in Latin America

Viva Executive Assistants, a bootstrapped social enterprise startup dedicated to empowering women in Latin America, proudly announces that it has reached the significant milestone of 100 team members. Founded nearly 4 years ago by Adnan Khan and Fineas Tatar, Viva has grown from a social enterprise idea into a vibrant organization committed to providing meaningful job opportunities in the region.

"We are incredibly proud to have 100 talented, smart, and engaged Vivans who are aligned and excited about our mission. Our vision is to empower as many women as possible in LatAm with meaningful opportunities while improving productivity for executives," said Fineas Tatar, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Viva.

A commitment to empowering women in Latin America

While many startups prioritize rapid expansion, Viva has consistently focused on sustainable growth. This approach has allowed the company to maintain high standards. With a customer base of over 100 executives at fast-growing U.S. companies, Viva ensures that each executive assistant is not only highly skilled but also aligned with the needs of the startup executives they support.

With a team comprised of 94% women, Viva is dedicated to fostering professional growth and economic empowerment. This mission is driven by their Community Impact team, which collaborates with Latin American NGOs to deliver business workshops and provide micro-loans to support women and communities in the region.

Building a culture of growth and support

Viva's culture is outstanding, fostering both personal and professional growth. Team members describe it as transformative, with a commitment to living core values daily. "Being part of Viva has been a game-changer for me. We live our values every single day, and activities like 'Women in Leadership' and 'Wellness' sessions have really boosted my personal and professional growth," said Stef Moreno, Customer Success Manager at Viva.

"The corporate world made me believe I had to choose between having a career or having a life. Viva showed me that I could have both. Thanks to our work-from-anywhere policy, I'll visit family more this year than in the past three years combined." -Sarah Lopesilvero, executive assistant

"What sets Viva apart from other companies, in my opinion, is coherency. Viva is the prime example of walking the talk, Viva's LT preaches by example and fosters an engaging, nurturing, and beautiful work environment where everyone can grow, learn, and bloom."- Ricardo Blanco Saavedra, executive assistant

"I had never worked at a company that cared so much about employees' well-being. Whenever I've had a family emergency, my leaders have been nothing but supportive." - Fadua Caicedo, Sr. Comms Specialist

At Viva, we make sure everyone is on the same page with our culture and mission. We have things like "Ask Us Anything" to keep improving our benefits and internal policies, which makes us stand out. Our voices are heard, and we encourage everyone to speak up! -Stef Moreno, Customer Success Manager

Viva Executive Assistants continues to empower women across Latin America while supporting fast-growing company executives in the U.S. If your company resonates with Viva's mission and is seeking high-quality executive assistant services, visit Viva Executive Assistants' website to learn more about how Viva's team can enhance productivity and growth for your business.

About the Company

Viva Executive Assistants is the strategic EA partner of 100+ executives at fast-growing companies in the U.S. like Notion, Ayar Labs, Groq, Placemkr, Veho, and others. We provide the highest-quality, most proactive, and resourceful EAs, ensuring leaders thrive in their roles. With 92% of clients reporting increased focus and productivity in the first week, Viva ensures seamless onboarding, and their customers see results within <1 week.

