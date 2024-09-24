Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers Launch 'Not Just a Cyclist' Campaign With Free 'Share the Road Ride' Event

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers are proud to introduce their Not Just A Cyclist campaign, kicking off with the "Share The Road Ride" on October 27 at Green Bench Brewing Co. This free event aims to promote safer road sharing between cyclists and drivers. Participants of all ages and experience levels are invited to ride and support the cause.

Roman Austin Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers - Not Just A Cyclist

Roman Austin Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers - Not Just A Cyclist

The Not Just A Cyclist campaign encourages awareness and empathy between drivers and cyclists to help reduce accidents. Community ambassadors have taken the Not Just A Cyclist Pledge, and now the public is invited to join the movement.

Event Details:

Ride Distances: 5, 25, and 50 miles

Date: October 27, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Green Bench Brewing Co.

Cost: Free

Learn more & Register: imnotjustacyclist.com

John Austin, Partner at Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers, said: "Our goal is to create safer roads for everyone. The 'Share The Road Ride' is a great way to bring our community together to support that mission."

For more information, head to our site at imnotjustacyclist.com.

###

About Not Just A Cyclist

The Not Just A Cyclist campaign, founded by Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers, is driven by a clear mission: cultivating awareness between cyclists and drivers for safer, more responsible road sharing. The campaign strives to be a voice for the cycling community by advocating for cyclists' rights and safety. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, Not Just A Cyclist aims to reduce accidents, prevent injuries, and unite those who love to ride.

About Green Bench Brewing Co.

Green Bench Brewing Co., a popular St. Petersburg brewery located in the Edge district, will serve as the host venue for the Share The Road Ride. Known for its craft beers and community events, Green Bench offers a welcoming space for participants to gather before and after the ride.

About Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers

Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers have served the Tampa Bay area since 1996, helping accident victims receive justice. Recently, the firm expanded with a new office in St. Petersburg. As founders of the Not Just A Cyclist campaign, they are committed to promoting road safety for cyclists and drivers alike.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers

Address : 840 Beach Dr NE Suite 202

City : St. Petersburg

State : Florida

Zip : 33701

Country : United States

Phone : (727) 787-2500

Website: https://romanaustin.com/st-petersburg-personal-injury-lawyer/

Contact Information

Ashley Elo

Marketing Manager

ashley@romanaustin.com

727-787-2500

SOURCE: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on newswire.com.