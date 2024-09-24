Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
24.09.2024 21:02 Uhr
ABGi-USA: ABGi USA Unveils Specialized Talent Solutions to Help Businesses Tackle Recruiting & HR Needs

Executive & Retained Search, RPO, Fractional HR & HR Consulting Now Available

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / ABGi USA, a leading provider of innovative tax and business solutions, announces the launch of its new Talent Solutions service: Executive & Retained Search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Fractional HR, and HR Consulting. This expanded portfolio helps organizations tackle the worsening accountant shortage and meet specific hiring and HR needs across multiple industries.



In response to the growing demand for highly specialized finance and accounting professionals and the evolving employment landscape, ABGi's Talent Solutions addresses key challenges in securing and retaining world-class executives and high-demand talent. These services are tailored to provide top-tier recruitment expertise and comprehensive HR support to meet unique workforce needs.

"The current labor market presents significant challenges, especially in finding strong finance, tax, and accounting executives or managing recruitment," said Craig Riebe, CEO of ABGi USA. "Our Talent team is designed to empower businesses with the specialized resources they need to succeed - whether it's hiring the right leader or optimizing their HR processes."

Talent Solutions:

  • Executive & Retained Search: ABGi expert recruiters specialize in identifying and securing high-caliber executives with niche industry expertise. With over two decades of experience, Robin Milstead heads up talent solutions, bringing an extensive network and deep industry knowledge to match leaders with companies across various sectors.

  • Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO): ABGi's RPO services enable organizations to outsource recruitment, ensuring effective talent acquisition and end-to-end process management. This solution is perfect for companies experiencing rapid growth or seeking to scale their workforce in specialized fields.

  • Fractional HR and HR Consulting: Companies can benefit from experienced HR leadership on a fractional basis, providing strategic HR guidance without the commitment of a full-time role. ABGi HR consulting services address various operational and strategic human capital services that range from specialized projects to employee relations, helping navigate complex HR challenges with tailored support.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new talent solutions to the market, providing businesses with customized HR strategies to meet their evolving workforce needs," said Robin Milstead, Practice Leader and Director of HR at ABGi USA. "Our focus is on helping organizations optimize their HR functions, attract top talent, and build strong, agile teams for long-term success."

With decades of experience, ABGi USA has built a reputation for delivering innovative, cost-effective services that help businesses achieve sustainable growth. The launch of Talent Solutions strengthens ABGi's commitment to empowering businesses with the expertise needed to overcome today's workforce challenges.

About ABGi-USA

ABGi USA is the pioneer of the specialized tax incentive industry, boasting 35+ years of experience. Thanks to our unique methodology, intellectual property, and team of top industry experts, ABGi continues to provide clients with top-notch service.

Contact Information

Mary Jo Burt
Director of Marketing
maryjo.burt@abgi-usa.com
8327212293

Robin Milstead
Practice Leader and Director of HR
robin.milstead@abgi-usa.com
713.679.9610

SOURCE: ABGI USA

