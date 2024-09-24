Ethisphere Launches Resources to Better Understand the New DOJ Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs 2024 Update

Resources offer ethics and compliance teams with practical insights into the 2024 Update and ways it can guide program improvements

Ethisphere®, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has unveiled a range of resources providing insights into the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs (ECCP) 2024 Update. This is the first Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs Update since March 2023, and the purpose of this update is to provide new and revised language around several key areas including artificial intelligence (AI), speak-up culture, risk assessments, program resourcing, and more.

Key resources include:

Webcast: On Wednesday, September 25 at 1 pm EDT, Ethisphere's Erica Salmon Byrne and Bill Coffin will discuss the DOJ Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs 2024 Update and what it means for ethics and compliance professionals. Register here.

Redlined draft of the ECCP 2024 Update: Learn how the 2024 Update compares to the March 2023 Update. For example, there is an 83% increase in the use of the term 'data' illustrating the increased importance of data in programs; a 41% increase in 3rd parties; and a 36% in resources with references of the importance of companies ensuring that ethics and compliance is effectively resourced. Download here.

An exclusive roundtable for Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) members where senior leaders can share perspectives on the update and discuss changes they will be making within their organizations. Learn more here.

Special Ethicast podcast episode : Immediate insights into the 2024 Update and how these changes impact ethics and compliance teams. Watch here.

Blog featuring top takeaways: An overview ofthe 2024Update along with practical steps for E&C teams to integrate the expectations into programs. Read it here.

"The 2024 ECCP Update is significant. For ethics and compliance teams, not only does it provide direction for topics such as risk assessment, speak-up culture, and managing AI risk, it also is a huge boost to the function, with expectations that E&C teams have 'sufficient qualifications, seniority, and stature (both actual and perceived)' within the organization and the data, resources and technology needed to mitigate risks," said Erica Salmon Byrne Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "We are excited to discuss this Update with ethics and compliance teams and also integrate these expectations into our benchmarking and data analysis."

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit Ethisphere.com.



