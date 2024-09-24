Smile Hair Clinic Announces New Location in Miami, Expanding Services to US

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Smile Hair Clinic announces a new location in Miami, expanding its services to the United States. Originally located in Istanbul, Turkey, Smile Hair Clinic will be adding a new space in the state of Florida.

The clinic has already served over 10,000 men in Istanbul and will continue doing so in its new location. American clients will no longer have to travel overseas for Smile Hair Clinic's service.

Smile Hair Clinic's Technique

Smile Hair Clinic specializes in a technique called Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) transplants. The technique uses a metal that is smoother and harder than other tools, making the transplant process more precise for natural-looking results.

Using micromotors allows more hair follicles to be extracted for thick, healthy-looking results. The sapphire blades are then placed in carefully created incisions. Using this technique can minimize tissue damage, which can help make the healing process quicker. Swelling and irregular-shaped tissue trauma is often kept to a minimum.

The special V-shaped tool makes it easier to control how deep the hair is placed. The tool's shape also allows for more incisions, creating a natural-looking hairline and dense hair that customers desire.

The team at Smile Hair Clinic believes this is the best technique to achieve a pain-free recovery. Patient comfort is taken into account and optimized on all levels of service.

Additionally, the sapphire blade can also be used for mustache transplants, eyebrow transplants, and beard transplants for sparse areas. The small blade allows for detailed application in exact regions.

The sapphire blade is also preferable for those with an allergy to metals, which makes it a superior tool to use because it does not contain traditional metals. Smile Hair Clinic strives to consider each patient and their individual needs from intake to consultation, from procedure to tools, and also their results after the treatment.

Personalized Care by Medical Professionals

Smile Hair Clinic's transplant staff is made up of medical professionals. The clinic achieves excellent results by employing only the best doctors and medical staff.

Patients are thoroughly examined during the initial consultation to see how many grafts should be taken for the client's desired results. Final results are seen up to 2 years after the treatments, but initial results can be seen between 16-24 weeks.

The Sapphire FUE technique is the standard procedure used at Smile Hair Clinic . While other clinics may charge extra for this specialized technique, Smile Hair Clinic provides this for all patients to ensure every person's results are natural and attractive.

The medical staff at Smile Hair Clinic works to educate patients about what they should and should not do prior to the transplant. Every patient should leave with the necessary knowledge to move forward with the procedure. The staff also provides post-op care for patients during the recovery process. This is vital for great results.

Miami Location: Bringing Service to the US

Patients seeking the expertise of Smile Hair Clinic will no longer have to travel to Turkey for their procedures, avoiding a potentially costly trip. Smile Hair Clinic is sure to see many interested customers due to its excellent reviews and special attention to caring for patients. Smile Hair Clinic will continue serving patients with care and precision in their new state-of-the-art facility in Miami, Florida.

About Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic is a hair transplantation clinic originating in Istanbul, Turkey. The clinic aims to provide a hospitable service to customers during each step of the process. Smile Hair Clinic specializes in natural-looking hair that satisfies all patients.

Contact Information:

Smile Hair Clinic

Burak Önal

info@smilehairclinic.com

+90 549 149 24 00

https://www.smilehairclinic.com/en/

SOURCE: Smile Hair Clinic