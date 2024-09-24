Smile Hair Clinic Introduces New Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant Technique

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Smile Hair Clinic introduces the new sapphire Fue hair transplant technique. This world-renowned clinic, based in Istanbul, Turkey, offers this high-quality hair transplant procedure that achieves natural-looking results with minimal invasiveness.

The clinic specializes in this effective new solution for people suffering from hair loss. The FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) transplantation technique is the most frequently applied aesthetic for men. This procedure is most well-known as sapphire hair transplantation.

The sapphire hair transplant is a three-step process that uses sapphire blades, a micromotor, and micropunches. This method is also called "micro FUE hair transplantation." During the first phase, Smile Hair Clinic's surgeons extract hair from the individual's donor area, typically at the back of the scalp.

In the next step, doctors use sapphire blades to open channels (incisions) at the desired angle, direction, and frequency. In the third and final stage, the hair follicles taken from the donor area are implanted into the balding or thinning areas.

The sapphire FUE hair transplant technique is gaining popularity among hair loss patients, as it minimizes tissue damage. As a result, it eliminates linear scars and speeds up the recovery time.

A spokesperson from Smile Hair Clinic states, "One of the biggest advantages of sapphire hair transplantation is that the depth and width of the incisions are very even. We prevent deep or shallow incisions that decrease the hair transplantation's success rate."

The advanced blade technology enables surgeons at the Smile Hair Clinic to make more frequent and stable incisions. Because of this, patients heal faster with minimal pain during recovery. It's the most comfortable method for patients compared to other procedures.

Smile Hair Clinic specializes in the sapphire hair transplant technique. The clinic's high-quality care and affordability make it a top choice for hair restoration. Its modern facility meets international medical standards. The clinic uses the latest technology and equipment to ensure the highest precision and safety during every procedure.

The Turkish clinic also offers competitive pricing compared to other countries. Smile Hair Clinic provides its clientele with a variety of all-inclusive packages. These plans include the procedure, airport transfers, and aftercare products. The budget-friendly package options make the process easier and more affordable for international patients.

There are more reasons why patients from around the world seek Smile Hair Clinic's hair restoration services. The clinic has a department dedicated to the needs of its international clientele. For example, patients receive comprehensive services, ensuring a smooth travel experience. The clinic handles the patient's travel logistics, such as airport transfers and hotel bookings. This level of care allows patients to focus on their treatment and recovery.

Smile Hair Clinic has a growing reputation in hair restoration, and for good reason. The clinic delivers results that look and feel completely natural. The skilled surgeons take a personalized approach to each case. They design hairlines that complement the patient's facial features and hair growth patterns. This approach ensures the transplanted hair blends seamlessly with the existing hair.

The hair transplant clinic's long-term success is attributed to its thousands of satisfied patients. By focusing on aesthetics and functionality, Smile Hair Clinic continues to help people around the globe regain their hair-and confidence.

The Smile Hair Clinic is a leader in hair restoration due to its specialization in sapphire FUE hair transplantation. This effective, new technique gives patients permanent, natural-looking results. With its skilled surgeons and state-of-the-art facilities, Smile Hair Clinic is restoring people's self-esteem and confidence one hair transplant at a time.

Smile Hair Clinic was established in 2018 by Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin. Located in the financial district of East Istanbul, the clinic is home to a well-trained staff of over 100 people. Smile Hair Clinic uses state-of-the-art hair transplantation techniques to help their clients achieve the hair they desire.

