24.09.2024
DATAMARK Inc: DATAMARK, Inc. Earns Prestigious 2024-2025 Great Place to Work Certification

The contact center firm is recognized as a Great Place to Work® in India for providing an exceptional company culture, positive employee experiences, and strong leadership.

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / DATAMARK, Inc., a global leader in Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing, proudly announces its official certification as a Great Place to Work® India. This recognition highlights organizations that promote exceptional company cultures, positive employee experiences, and strong leadership. Based on independent assessments and direct employee feedback, the certification defines a "Great Place to Work" by four key attributes: employees' trust in leadership, pride in their work, strong collaboration among colleagues, and a consistently positive workplace atmosphere regardless of role or position.

DATAMARK, Inc. announces Great Place to Work Certification

DATAMARK, Inc. announces Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place to Work India certifies DATAMARK, Inc. for August 2024 - August 2025 as a company providing an exceptional company culture, positive employee experiences, and strong leadership.



To earn this certification, DATAMARK surpassed rigorous criteria, including receiving over 70% positive feedback through submitted Trust Index employee experience surveys, as well as completing an in-depth assessment of the company's culture and workforce. According to the survey, employees praised DATAMARK as an ideal place to start a career, offering opportunities for skill development and training in a supportive environment. Many highlighted the friendly, respectful atmosphere and life-enhancing benefits as key factors contributing to their positive workplace experience.

Bill Randag, President of DATAMARK, Inc., expresses his pride in this achievement: "At DATAMARK, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This certification reaffirms our commitment to fostering a workplace where we value, respect, and empower employees to grow." He continues, "We are dedicated to creating opportunities for continuous learning, promoting from within, and nurturing a culture built on teamwork and respect. Our overall success begins with our employees' pride in their workplace and their personal development."

This certification opens the door for DATAMARK's consideration for prestigious rankings, including Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

This certification solidifies DATAMARK as a leader in the outsourcing industry and a company deeply committed to the well-being and professional growth of its workforce. Discover career opportunities at DATAMARK by visiting: https://www.datamark.net/careers/.

About DATAMARK, Inc.

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading global contact center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and government agencies from delivery centers in the United States, Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of Customer Experience (CX) and BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, and digital document services.

About Great Place to Work ® India.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. They offer recognition and tools to help leaders and organizations elevate their employer brands, capture and understand employee experience, build cultures that retain talent, and unlock the potential of every employee.

Contact Information

Deepak Gupta
Director, Marketing
deepak.gupta@datamark.net
(915) 778-1944

SOURCE: DATAMARK, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
