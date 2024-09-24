Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Avante Corp Inc. (TSXV: XX) (OTC Pink: ALXXF) ("Avante" or the "Company"), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante Corp Inc. will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Chair of Avante Corp Inc. commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Avante Corp Inc.

Avante Corp Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

