ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 22:26 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATWEC Technologies to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 26, 2024

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Atwec Technologies, (OTC:ATWT) dba The Birch Co., a leading innovator in the construction industry, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes today announced that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

During this live, interactive virtual event The Birch Co. Chief Executive Officer, Josh Ploch, will present a corporate overview followed by a question-and-answer session. The 30-minute presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:20PM Eastern time on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677125&tp_key=64e020ccee&sti=atwt

To submit your questions, please email Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

An archived webcast will be made available after the conference on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About The Birch Co

The Birch Co is a leading innovator in the construction industry, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, The Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions in the Sunbelt region.

About ATWEC

Advanced Technologies Worldwide Corporation (ATWT) specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions to customers. With a strong emphasis on technology and innovation, ATWC is known for its focus on quality and safety in development and manufacturing.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group
312-261-6430
ATWT@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
