Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
24.09.24
19:45 Uhr
10,055 Euro
+0,333
+3,43 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,91010,21022:58
10,02010,10522:00
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 22:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: Innovation and Growth in Argentinian Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / CNH

With more than 180 years of experience in the industry, World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH is a recognized leader in agricultural machinery.

The plant in Ferreyra, Córdoba, which opened in 2013, meets the highest manufacturing standards, producing world-class machinery for customers across Argentina. It has a production capacity of approximately 2,000 combines, 800 headers, and 4,000 tractors per year.

With agriculture being increasingly technological and connected, CNH is focusing on the continual education and training - of its dealers, operators, and technicians - alongside students and farmers. The Training and Innovation Center located at the Cordoba site opened in 2019, and to date, more than 11,000 technicians have passed through its doors.

To link the domestic agricultural machinery and technology industry with students, CNH and its agricultural brands have announced academic collaboration agreements with institutions in the region, including the National University of Cordoba (UNC), the Catholic University of Cordoba (UCC), the National Technological University (UTN), the National University of Cuyo (UNC) and the National University of La Plata (UNLP).

This year the company has already hosted 525 students from the Faculty of Agronomy at the National University of Córdoba (UNC)

Agribusiness has undergone major technological developments in recent years, and CNH continues to invest in innovation at its plant in Cordoba, especially in the implementation of an Industry 4.0 space to promote innovation and smart manufacturing in the sector.

The plant has also implemented autonomous robots that supply the tractor production line with delicate parts such as monitors, GPS antennas, controllers, and engines, as well as sending out machine manuals. This has resulted in faster production times, cost reduction, safer operation, and the development of quality control devices. It has also enhanced sustainability - the fused deposition technology (FDM) used in the 3D printer reduces waste, thereby reducing costs.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.