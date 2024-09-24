Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Tyler Mordy, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Forstrong Global Asset Management ("Forstrong" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to close the market and celebrate the launch of Forstrong's new ETF (TSX: FGBL).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEq_1s6Fd7g

Forstrong Global, founded in 2001, is a leader in global macro investment management, recognized for its expertise in navigating global markets. Their suite of ETFs leverages Forstrong's distinct top-down approach, using active management to capture opportunities across diverse various countries, sectors, and themes. These ETFs will implement the same strategies trusted by the firm's institutional and high net-worth clients, offering Canadian investors enhanced access to higher income and growth opportunities worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224452

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange