Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 23:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truly Good Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds and Cashews in Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix 3.25 Oz Cup

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Truly Good Foods is recalling its 3.25-ounce packages of Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups with a Best Before 041625 because they contain undeclared almonds and cashews. People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Truly Good Foods logo

Truly Good Foods logo



The recalled product was distributed to distribution centers in FL, GA, MD and TX and retail locations in: DC, FL, IL, MN, NC, SC, TN, and VA from 8/23/2024 - 09/19/2024.

The product, Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix is packaged in a 3.25-ounce, clear plastic container with a green label, UPC 0 94184 00439 8 and a Best Before date of 04/16/25 stamped on the bottom.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated on September 23, 2024 after a customer noticed an incorrect cup. The firm discovered that the tree nut-containing product was distributed in mislabeled packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds and cashews. The product inside the cup could be Healthy Trails Mix which contains raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cashews.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Customers who have purchased 3.25-ounce packages of the Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups with Best Before 041625 are urged to dispose of the product and can submit for a full refund at www.trulygoodfoods.com/grabeezrecall. Customers with questions may contact the company at marketing@trulygoodfoods.com or 704-602-0610 Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Contact Information

Lisa Smith
Director of Marketing
lsmith@trulygoodfoods.com
704-574-3314

SOURCE: Tropical Nut & Fruit, DBA Truly Good Foods

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.