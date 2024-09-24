Next Dynamics, Inc. Receives Grant of Its Nemesis Patent in Europe & Notice of Allowance in Canada

The grant follows the previously disclosed notice of allowance in Europe regarding protection of the Company's tested and proven ballistics technology and related intellectual property.

(OTC PINK:NEXD) Next Dynamics, Inc. (OTC: NEXD) ("Next" or the "Company"), www.nextdynamicscorp.com, a Texas corporation, is pleased to announce the grant of its patent in Europe (Patent No. EP 3601939B1) entitled "IMPROVED BULLET," along with notice of allowance of its Canadian patent (Application No. 3,057,865) entitled "BULLET WITH DRAG-REDUCING FEATURE," both based upon the Company's US Patent Nos. US11674779B2 and US11162768B2.

The formal grant in Europe and the allowance in Canada further affirm the unique nature of Next Dynamic's technology, and cement protection of the Company's intellectual property in geographic regions with significant defense spending.

"Next Dynamics continues to expand the reach of its intellectual property - leveraging the same broad coverage of its US patents - with an increasing number of international patent authorities," said CEO Jacob Salk. "We look forward to sharing additional developments regarding partnerships and further validation of our technology in the near future, as we remain committed in our efforts to bring our superior ballistics and complimentary technologies to market."

The Company's previously issued press release regarding the grant of the Company's patent in South Korea and issuance of notices of allowance in both Europe and Israel can be found here: April 18, 2024 Patent Grant & Allowance Press Release

About Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics, Inc. is an emerging global leader in the development, engineering & licensing of some of the world's best-performing defense technologies. The Company's patented Advanced Small Arms Projectile (A.S.A.P.®) munitions, which offer unparalleled ballistics, cover the full spectrum of ground force applications across small and medium NATO calibers and weapons platforms. Next

Dynamics also offers engineering services focused on artillery modernization, and holds numerous other patents in small-arms munitions, armaments, and military engineering upgrades.

For more information, please visit www.nextdynamicscorp.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Jacob Salk

jacob@nextdynamicscorp.com

SOURCE: Next Dynamics, Inc.