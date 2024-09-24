Big Tree Carbon Inc.: Big Tree Schedules Annual Meeting for November 1, 2024 and Provides Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") (TSXV:BIGT) wishes to announce that it has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") for November 1, 2024. The Company delayed the calling of the Meeting pending resolution of a number of outstanding issues.

The former auditors for the Company, Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Professional Accountants, had been the auditors for the Company since 2010. After completing the December 31, 2023 audit, the former auditors advised that they were exiting the public company audit field. The Company needed to find a replacement auditor and has now appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors for the Company, subject to shareholder ratification.

Further to the Company's press release dated March 26, 2024, believing that the stewardship of biodiversity in an Indigenous traditional territory rightfully belongs in the hands of those Indigenous groups, Big Tree has proposed to vend the Nanaverse platform and all associated developments to an interested First Nations group for final development and roll-out, with the Company retaining a royalty interest in the revenues generated by the Nanaverse platform. Terms of this vending are in negotiation and the sale is pending.

The Company announced a private placement on April 2, 2024 which was extended by press releases dated May 17, 2024 and June 17, 2024. The private placement did not close and was terminated.

The Company's last annual meeting was held on April 19, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange requested that the Company call its annual meeting by August 30, 2024 and Big Tree requested an extension until October 18, 2024 to deal with outstanding issues before proceeding with the meeting. The Exchange approved the extension and the Company filed for a further extension to November 1, 2024 pending resolution of the above-noted matters to which the Exchange agreed subject to the issuance of this press release.

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is an indigenous-led publicly-traded natural asset resource company focused on developing Biodiversity Stewardship projects, based in Ontario, Canada.

