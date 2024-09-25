Softeon Launches Global Expansion Into Australia and New Zealand, Led by Industry Veteran Scott Gillies

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimising warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today that it has expanded its operations into Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).



The team at Softeon is excited to expand globally and extend its reach to new customers. The Australia and New Zealand logistics community will now have complete access to Softeon's comprehensive suite of fulfillment solutions designed to drive the most value and quickest ROI.

The new team, based in Melbourne, Australia, will be led by Scott Gillies, Vice President and Managing Director, ANZ. During his 25+ years of experience, Gillies has helped multiple software companies succeed by building a foundation of loyal customers.

"I am very excited to bring Softeon's full suite of robust WMS software to Australia and New Zealand as part of their global growth plans," says Gillies. "My experience in ANZ over the past 14 years has shown how important customer success is for software companies in the region. Softeon is known for putting customers first and is committed to building on this history of customer success as we enter the Australia and New Zealand market."

Gillies, who has focused exclusively on the ANZ and Asia-Pacific region over the last 14 years, brings considerable WMS and logistics software expertise to the role after spending 18 years at Manhattan Associates, as well as his last two years with last-mile delivery optimisation software company DispatchTrack.

As the Australian 3PL market continues its rapid expansion, projected to grow from AUD $23.48 billion to AUD $30 billion (USD 16.13 billion in 2024 to USD 20.60 billion) by 2029 according to Mordor Intelligence, Softeon looks forward to playing a key role in optimising operations for 3PL providers across the region.

"We know the Australian market presents a number of well-aligned opportunities for us to work with innovative companies," says Jim Hoefflin, Softeon's CEO. "This is an important next step in Softeon's global expansion, and we are excited to bring Scott onto the team to lead this effort."

Led by an experienced leadership team and backed by a global growth investor, Softeon's robust product portfolio positions the company to deliver the resources needed to ensure the success of its new customers in the ANZ region. Additionally, with an existing presence in Asia, Softeon is uniquely positioned to provide world-class support to its customers in Australia and New Zealand, ensuring seamless service across aligned time zones.

