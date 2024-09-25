Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 00:36 Uhr
Maropost Inc.: Commerce software leader Maropost strengthens leadership team to propel next phase of growth

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maropost, the commerce software suite built for fast-growing retail and ecommerce brands, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its executive team: David Charron as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jim Koepke as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Ross Andrew Paquette, Chairman and CEO of Maropost, emphasized the significance of these key appointments: "In today's complex, omnichannel retail environment, businesses need a unified platform that seamlessly connects all aspects of commerce and marketing. Maropost's unified platform will be that solution-a comprehensive system that operates everything a commerce business needs: marketing, commerce, service, and merchandising.

"With David and Jim joining our team, we're poised to accelerate our mission of providing retailers with a single, comprehensive solution that drives exceptional customer experiences and business growth across all channels."

Maropost's unified platform will revolutionize the retail technology landscape by:

  • Providing a single, integrated system for all commerce operations - from marketing and sales to customer service and merchandising
  • Managing all aspects of retail operations through one platform, from customer communication to inventory management, in stores to online
  • Seamlessly connecting commerce and marketing journeys
  • Optimizing search, merchandising, and recommendations with AI to surface products shoppers want to buy
  • Eliminating integration headaches and costs associated with disjointed point solutions

"Bringing David and Jim on board underscores our commitment to innovation and growth," Paquette added. "David's financial acumen and Jim's revenue-driving expertise will be instrumental in scaling our operations and delivering unparalleled value to retailers seeking to streamline their operations and enhance customer experiences."

About David Charron

David Charron joins Maropost with over two decades of financial leadership experience, having served as CFO at notable companies including Tiny, WeCommerce, TeraGo, and Redknee. His proven track record in financial planning and analysis will be crucial in guiding Maropost's financial strategy and supporting its ambitious growth plans.

About Jim Koepke

Jim Koepke joins Maropost with extensive experience in martech and B2B technology services. His leadership of revenue-driving teams at ExactTarget, Emarsys, and Insider makes him uniquely qualified to drive growth for Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud, products that are set to transform multichannel commerce customer experiences.

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, ecommerce, and retail solutions.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm.

Learn more at www.maropost.com.

For more information, contact: marketing@maropost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/commerce-software-leader-maropost-strengthens-leadership-team-to-propel-next-phase-of-growth-302257761.html

