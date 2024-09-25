Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (TSXV: BUZH.P) ("Buzz2" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that, subject to regulatory consent, it proposes to effect certain changes in management and transfers of certain escrow share positions.

Change of Management and Appointment of New Directors and Officers

The following persons are being proposed as new directors and officers of Buzz2:

Zachary Goldenberg (Director, C.E.O., C.F.O. and Secretary)

Mr. Goldenberg is the principal of Liberty Venture Partners, a Toronto-based advisory and investment firm focused on startup and growth companies in rapidly emerging industries. A corporate lawyer by background, Zach has significant experience in both the private and public markets as an advisor, investor and board director and has spent much of the past decade working with companies transitioning from private to public navigate the Canadian public venture markets and to source and close strategic transactions. He is a graduate of the combined JD / HBA from Western Law and Ivey School of Business and is a member of the TSX Venture Exchange's Ontario Advisory Committee. He is and has been a director of multiple Exchange capital pool companies, a number of which have completed successful Qualifying Transactions.

Dennis Beker (Director)

Mr. Beker is a Toronto based corporate, securities and mergers and acquisitions lawyer and is currently a partner at the firm Founders LLP, practicing in the areas of corporate finance and corporate transactions. He previously worked as the Vice President of Legal and Corporate Strategy at a European focussed manufacturer and distributor of medicinal products and as a lawyer at Goodmans LLP, where his practice focused on both public and private companies, with a particular emphasis on public offerings, debt and equity financings, private placements, mergers and acquisitions and corporate reorganizations. Mr. Beker received his BBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University, where he graduated with honours and distinction, and his JD from Western University, where he graduated with distinction and as a member of the Dean's Honour List. He is currently a director of another Exchange capital pool company.

Fraser Hartley (Director)

Fraser Hartley is a lawyer and a partner at the firm Edwards, Kenny & Bray LLP, practicing in the areas of corporate finance and corporate transactions. Mr. Hartley has an LLB from the University of British Columbia. In addition to his legal practice, he is also currently a director and officer of a CSE listed critical metals mining company.

Raymond D. Harari (Director)

Raymond David Harari Benaim is the founder of Canalis Capital, a merchant bank focused on disruptive industries. Prior to founding Canalis, Mr. Harari worked at Credicorp Bank in its private wealth group in Panama and Nomura's consumer and retail investment banking group based in New York City. Mr. Harari graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering and a minor in engineering entrepreneurship and mathematics. Mr. Harari is an active angel investor across the technology, mining, fashion, cannabis, e-commerce, and energy sectors. Mr. Harari also served as the deputy director of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama.

Anne McGinnis (Director)

Anne McGinnis is a private investor with over 30 years investment experience in numerous industries and markets. She has acquired holdings as a public shareholder in numerous capital pool companies and, more recently, as a seed shareholder including Good2GoRTO Corp. (which became FRX Innovations Inc. following a qualifying transaction) and Pentagon I Capital Corp.

Upon approval of the foregoing appointments, Mr. Patrick Lalonde will resign as director, C.E.O. and C.F.O. while Mr. Hugo Alves will be resigning as Secretary. Messrs. Chuck Rifici and Lorne Gertner will resign as directors.

The current Board and Management are stepping down from the Company at this time to focus their attention on other business ventures they are currently engaged in. The Company would like to thank them for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Escrow share transfers

In conjunction with the change of management, it is proposed that an aggregate of 4,000,000 escrowed shares currently held by current Board and Management will be transferred to the incoming directors and officers.

Disinterested Shareholder Approval

In addition to Exchange approval, the proposed changes of management and escrow transfers require approval by a majority of disinterested shareholders. Shares of the Company which are held by interested parties to the change of management and escrow share transfers will not be eligible to provide their approval. The Company will be seeking disinterested shareholder approval by way of written consent.

About Buzz Capital 2 Inc.

Buzz2, a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, was incorporated May 8, 2018 and was listed on the Exchange on November 6, 2018. Buzz2 does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. Buzz's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

