Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Jason Rabinovich, founder and Managing Partner of Rabinovich Sokolov Law Group has been selected to receive the Rising Stars award by Super Lawyers for his outstanding achievements between 2016 and 2024. Receiving this reward in 2024 is a continuation of another remarkable feat, as Rabinovich was also dubbed a "Rising Star" in 2022.

Super Lawyers, a legal authority comprised of the most experienced and renowned US lawyers, attorneys, and legal experts, is annually bestowing the coveted "Rising Stars" awards to professionals who demonstrate exemplary performance and excellence.

Founder of RS Law Group Jason Rabinovich Receives Rising Stars 2016-2024 Award by Super Lawyers

After extensive internship throughout the Greater New York City Area and Washington D.C. with ING, US Securities and Exchange Commission, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Rabinovich began stringing a long line of victories in his career.

From being listed among the top 3 attorneys in Philadelphia and being counted among the Nation's top 1% of Attorneys by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel to being recognized by the Philadelphia Legal Intelligencer as a "Lawyer on the Fast Track", Jason Rabinovich's mark in the US legal industry made him uniquely poised to carry the title of Super Lawyers' "Rising Star".

The comprehensive multi-step selection for this title encompasses a multitude of procedures, from peer nominations and third-party feedback to independent research and peer evaluation, to a rigorous final selection where only 2.5% of attorneys meet ever meet. According to Super Lawyers, the goal of this intricate procedure is to objectively pinpoint and distinguish the most prolific and respected professionals:

"Super Lawyers select attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel."

The wealth of experience and insights Jason Rabinovich accumulated throughout over a decade of his service across Pennsylvania, Washington, and New York are harnessed by his RS Law Group to providing unrivaled legal counsel and client representation.

Jason Rabinovich and his team are proudly serving as top-rated Philadelphia Real Estate Lawyers while also offering comprehensive business and corporate legal services. In celebration of Jason's new distinction, RS Law Group is cordially inviting business owners who seek professional legal services to contact the fastest growing practice in the industry:

"When you're looking for a law firm to advise and represent you in business matters, you want one that employs nothing but the best, most experienced attorneys. The attorneys at Rabinovich Sokolov Law Group have years of experience representing Philly clients in a wide variety of business matters, and now we would like the opportunity to advise you. Make RS Law Group the first law firm you call."

