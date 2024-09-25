Mikko Rautiainen, better known as Nasal Recorder, has become an instant success after his unique performance on Holland's Got Talent. In just 10 days, his nasal recorder act has accumulated over 5 million views across social media platforms, cementing his place as a viral sensation.

Yes, it has been amazing!, Mikko says with a smile.

- I never imagined that playing the recorder through my nose would capture so much attention. It's funny because people see it as this quirky, humorous act, but there's also a lot of skill and dedication behind it. I'm just grateful people are enjoying it.

Beyond the viral fame, Mikko also recently broke a Guinness World Record for the most appearances on international Got Talent shows, having performed in 10 different countries.

Breaking that record was a huge moment for me, he admits.

- Performing in all these different countries has shown me how universal humor and music can be. Every time I walk on stage with my recorder, the audience laughs, but by the end of the performance, I've managed to win them over. That's what keeps me going.

Mikko's performance on Holland's Got Talent was particularly special, as he chose to include Dutch classics like Leef (André Hazes Jr.) and Bacardi Lemon (Mart Hoogkamer).

I wanted to offer something meaningful to the Dutch audience, he explains.

- By incorporating local music, I'm able to connect more deeply with the people I'm performing for. These are songs everyone in the Netherlands knows and loves, so playing them in my own unique way was my tribute to Dutch culture.

While the viral success and world record are impressive, Mikko's story goes far beyond his performances. Six years ago, Mikko battled alcoholism and homelessness, a personal journey that he has openly shared with his fans.

Being able to share my story is really important to me, Mikko says.

- I struggled with addiction, and it took a lot of strength to turn my life around. But I did it, and now I'm six years sober. If my story can inspire even one person to seek help, then I feel like I've done something meaningful.

Looking ahead, Mikko's schedule is packed with exciting projects. In early 2025, he will be embarking on a tour across the Netherlands that will combine his unique musical act with comedy and magic.

I'm really excited about the tour, Mikko says.

- It's going to be a mix of everything I love-humor, music, and magic. I want to create an experience that's interactive, fun, and totally unique. Dutch audiences have been so supportive, and I can't wait to bring this show to them.

But that's not all. Mikko is also planning a Las Vegas show for later in 2025.

Performing in Las Vegas has always been a dream of mine, he reveals.

- It's the ultimate entertainment stage. I'm working on a show that combines my act with some new elements, and I think people are going to love it. It'll be a mix of comedy, music, and magic-something for everyone.

Mikko's next TV appearance on Holland's Got Talent is scheduled for October 18, 2024, and he promises that there are even bigger surprises to come.

I can't give too much away, he says with a wink,

- but let's just say, you won't want to miss it!

With a viral hit, world record, and exciting future plans, Mikko Rautiainen continues to captivate audiences around the globe, both with his humor and his story of personal triumph.

