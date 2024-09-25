Cantargia presents new results at EADV 2024 highlighting the potential of CAN10 treatment in dermatology

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today presented data from preclinical experiments showing the high potential of the IL1RAP targeting antibody CAN10 in treatment of dermatological diseases. The results show overexpression of IL1RAP in a number cell types in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and psoriasis skin lesions. The treatment effect of CAN10 in models of skin inflammation was potent and superior to IL-1ß blockade. The results are presented at the EADV congress Sep 25-28 in Amsterdam.

"We are intrigued by the opportunities of CAN10 in treatment of a number of skin diseases. The broad mechanism of action of CAN10 seem well suited for this huge disease segment and preparations are ongoing for the first phase 2 study in HS planned to start 2025" said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The CAN10 antibody targeting IL1RAP has a broad and potent mechanism of action by potently blocking the activity of IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Phase 1 clinical trial is ongoing ahead of the first phase 2 trial planned to start H2 2025. The results presented at EADV show that skin from patients with inflammatory skin diseases such as HS and psoriasis have increased IL1RAP expression on immune cells, fibroblasts and endothelial cells. In mouse models of skin and joint inflammation, CAN10 surrogate antibody reduce tissue inflammation and systemic levels of IL-17. These effects are more potent than blocking IL-1ß only. CAN10 also counteracts fibrosis induced by a cocktail of IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36.

The poster is presented at the EADV Congress 2024 in Amsterdam on Sep 25-28 by Dr Sara Rattik and Dr David Liberg from Cantargia. The poster will be uploaded on Cantargia's webpage www.cantargia.com .

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In preclinical in vivo models of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. The CAN10 surrogate also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, atherosclerosis and peritonitis. A clinical phase 1 study, investigating CAN10 in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients, is ongoing. Up to 80 subjects may be included in the trial. Good safety is shown at the completed dose levels, and additional data from the trial are expected continuously during 2024.

